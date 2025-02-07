Posted in: Games, Krafton, Video Games | Tagged: PUBG, PUBG: Blindspot

PUBG: Blindspot Announced With Incoming Playable Demo

PUBG is getting a new title in the franchise as PUBG: Blindspot was revealed this week, along with an incoming demo this month

Article Summary PUBG: Blindspot announced, a new 5v5 military shooter with a top-down perspective.

Playable demo available on Steam from February 20, with strategy-driven gameplay.

Experience realistic CQB combat with unique weapons and gadgets like recon drones.

Hack into the Crypt or defend it using tactics in thrilling bomb mission rules.

Krafton announced a brand new title in the PUBG franchise this week, as PUBG: Blindspot will be coming to PC. This is an all-new 5v5 military shooting game, as they are looking to create realistic and fast-paced gunplay in a top-down title. The game will have players using real-time shared vision together to plan out strategies with tools and tactics to achieve goals and ultimately take out the other team. Along with the news, the team confirmed they will have a playable demo available on February 20, which you can sign up for right now on Steam.

PUBG: Blindspot

PUBG: Blindspot delivers a realistic and fast-paced top-down shooting experience inspired by PUBG: Battlegrounds. Weapons such as assault rifles, submachine guns, shotguns, long-range weapons like sniper rifles and DMR, pistols, grenade launchers, and more, each come with their own characteristics and feel.Experie nce skill-based, thrilling and realistic gunfights in a top-down shooter like never before. Enjoy the widely-known bomb mission rules, featured in various games, in top-down view with PUBG: Blindspot.

Your team's mission is to hack into the hidden Crypt within the building by installing a Decrypter. Use grenade launchers and explosive hammers to break through walls and defenses to reach the Crypt or ambush the enemy. Or you can be the defending team blocking the enemies from reaching the Crypt and installing the Decrypter by blocking doors, setting up barricades to bar access. When the Decrypter is activated, the crypt will change from blue to red, signaling that it has been hacked. The Crypt is used to control the Blue Chip. What could happen if it gets compromised?

In modern warfare, indoor gunfights, or CQB (Close-quarters Battle), are based on disrupting the enemy's line of sight, securing your view quickly, and attacking before the enemy notices you. PUBG: Blindspot presents real-time line of sight shared with your teammates, which creates immediate, non-verbal cooperation, allowing you to experience fast-paced CQB combat with your teammates in real-time against actual players. The characters in PUBG: Blindspot each have their preferred weapons and distinctive gadgets. You will see familiar weapons such as the Mk14, AWM, and P90, and a variety of unique gadgets like Blue Zone grenades, recon drones, grenade launchers, and proximity explosives. And of course, staple throwable items like flashbangs and smoke grenades make an appearance.

