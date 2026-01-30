Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile, SNK, The King Of Fighters | Tagged: PUBG Mobile, The King Of Fighters

PUBG Mobile Announces New King of Fighters Crossover

PUBG Mobile has a special crossover event happening for the next two months, as several characters from The King of Fighters have arrived

Article Summary PUBG Mobile teams up with The King of Fighters for a special crossover event until March 10.

Iconic fighters Mai Shiranui, Nakoruru, and Iori Yagami arrive as new character skins with themed firearms.

Exclusive emotes, pets, gliders, and upgradable items bring KOF’s signature style to PUBG Mobile battles.

Unlock King of Fighters-themed gear, parachutes, and ornaments to customize your in-game experience.

Krafton has teamed up with SNK to bring several characters from The King of Fighters over to PUBG Mobile for a limited-time crossover event. Starting today and running through March 10, you'll see Mai Shiranui, Nakoruru, and Iori Yagami added to the game as playable skins, each with their own specific look and firearm, as well as the usual array of bonus items for you to pick up. Enjoy the trailer and info here before jumping into the fight.

PUBG Mobile x The King of Fighters

Gear up with Mai Shiranui's iconic look and firearm skin, strike fast with Nakoruru's traditional Ainu attire, or dominate the arena with Iori Yagami's unmistakable red and black outfit. Each set delivers a signature presence and attitude that lets players embody the legacy of The King of Fighters whilst they battle for glory. The partnership also introduces a lineup of exclusive emotes that bring even more The King of Fighters spirit onto the battlegrounds. To make a statement, players can use the Wave Combo emote, showcase graceful agility with Ukihane, or strike a stylish pose with Inepu Ikashima Wanpe Chuie. Those looking to head into battle with a true ally can summon the Mamahaha Buddy, Nakoruru's loyal hawk, to follow them into every encounter on the way to victory.

Players can now make their drop-in entrances more dynamic. The Arcade VS Glider allows for elevated arrivals, and The King of Fighters Parachute ensures an even more exciting descent into the action. In combat, the upgradable Flame Dance Fan Pan lets players enhance their signature moves across three levels, combining elegance and power. Together, these additions ensure that every moment in the air and on the ground integrates the showmanship of The King of Fighters straight to the battlegrounds, letting players command attention on their way to a chicken dinner.

A range of King of Fighters-themed items await players, such as the Arcade KO Helmet and Arcade KO Backpack that bring retro arcade energy to the battlefield, while the KOF '97 Ornament pays tribute to one of the franchise's most beloved chapters. Meanwhile, Chibi Iori Yagami, Chibi Nakoruru, and Mai Shiranui Space Gifts let fans decorate their spaces with a playful nod to their favorite fighters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!