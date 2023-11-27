Posted in: eSports, Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: PUBG, PUBG Mobile Global Championship

PUBG Mobile Global Championship Reveals Grand Finals Teams

Organizers behind the 2023 PUBG Mobile Global Championshiphave releaved all 16 teams headed to Istanbul for the Grand Finals.

Organizers behind the 2023 PUBG Mobile Global Championship have revealed all 16 teams that have qualified to take part in the Grand Finals. The Survival Stage and Last Chance Stage are out of the way, leaving the final sets of teams from the respective areas, including the Group Stages and Special Invites, set to appear at the event next month. We have the finer details from the company below, as the esports event will take place from December 8-10 in Istanbul, Türkiye, as they will all vie for a piece of the $3 million prize pool.

"In this week's first stage, the Survival Stage, eight teams were culled from the competition after twelve exciting matches. Brazilian teams continue to excel, with Influence Rage taking the top of the leaderboard with 112 points. Following them were MadBulls with 104 points and D'Xavier with 100. Despite a great performance in the group stage, Korea's Dplus KIA failed to progress, joined by Malaysian heroes SEM9, Indonesian favorites Alter Ego, and more. The remaining sixteen teams then progressed to the Last Chance stage, battling for the five final spots in the PMGC Grand Finals. D'Xavier dominated here, securing an incredible four Chicken Dinners out of twelve matches and scoring 108 points. They were followed by Persija Evos with 92 points, whose player RedFace was named MVP, and FaZe Clan with 87 points."

"Underdogs IHC Esports put in a fantastic performance, jumping from ninth place to the top four in the last matches. Rounding out the top five and narrowly taking the last spot was Yoodo Alliance, with 82 points. It's also time to say goodbye to names such as iNCO Gaming, Duksan Esports, Nigma Galaxy, and so many more, as eleven teams are booted from the championship. The full line-up for the PMGC Grand Finals in Istanbul on 8th-10th December is now set. Battling for the title of PUBG Mobile World Champion with D'Xavier, Persija Evos, FaZe Clan, IHC Esports, and Yoodo Alliance are Loops, Alpha7 and Stalwart Esports from Group Green, Nongshim Redforce, Six Two Eight, and Morph from Group Red, and Major Pride, 4Merical Vibes, and Team Weibo from Group Yellow. Last year's victors S2G Esports and PEL Winners Titan Esports make up the last two spots in the Grand Finals with direct invites."

