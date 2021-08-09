PUBG: New State Has Surpassed 25 Million Pre-Registrations

Krafton Inc. is celebrating today that over 25 million people have pre-registered for PUBG: New State, as the game is setting up a second alpha. The second Alpha Test will take place Aug. 27th-29th as they are expanding the scale and content following the first one in June. Those eligible and interested in participating in this new test can apply until August 23rd at the link above.

Key PUBG: New State Alpha Test Dates

Alpha Test Application Period: Aug. 9 (04:00 UTC) – Aug. 23 (2:59 UTC)

Announcement of Selected Alpha Test Participants: Aug. 26 (2:00 UTC)

Pre-Download Period: Aug. 26 (02:00 UTC) – Aug. 27 (5:00 UTC)

Alpha Test: Aug. 27 (5:00 UTC) – Aug 29 (11:00 UTC)

Second PUBG: New State Alpha Test Service Areas:

Asia: South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Maldives, Laos, Nepal

The Middle East: Lebanon, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Arab Emirates, Yemen, Oman Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait

Other: Turkey, Egypt

Optimized for mobile play, PUBG: New State will deliver the full battle royale experience straight into players' hands. Leveraging and adopting the best-in-class gunplay made popular by the original PUBG game, players can expect the same combat experience that is easy to learn, but hard to master. Additionally, thanks to its state-of-the-art Global Illumination rendering technology, the title features graphics that push the limits of mobile gaming so players can immerse themselves in a battlegrounds experience that is realistic and intense, but more importantly, stable and smooth.

In addition to taking the original experience that fans have grown to love, PUBG: New State adds several brand-new features that evolve the genre. With a new in-game weapon customization feature, players can make various weapons their own by obtaining customization kits. These kits will transform weapons in different ways, such as performance enhancements, fire mode selection, and grenade launcher attachments. Players can also enjoy a variety of other new features, including combat rolls, drones, and a futuristic ballistic shield, among other things. Finally, players will also be able to take to the road and explore massive 8×8 open worlds with a variety of new vehicles.

Set in the near future of 2051, years have passed since the original game. Within this backdrop, players will be dropping into a brand-new battleground called TROI, where they will have the opportunity to discover how the universe has evolved. Filled with various landmarks that have their own distinct characteristics, players will be able to explore a unique environment that features interactable objects, helping them come up with new ways and strategies to dominate the competition.