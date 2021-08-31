PUBG: New State Receives A New Cinematic Trailer

Krafton Inc. has released a new trailer this morning for PUBG: New State, showing off a cinematic view of their upcoming title. The trailer itself gives you a better idea of what kind of world you're diving into with this game, as you're not ju7st plopping down onto an abandoned island with unknown people, you're now surviving at all costs in the thick of civilization. All set to the tune of Ice Nine Kills. You can enjoy the trailer below along with other info about how they're slowly revealing more about the game.

Set 30 years in the future, "Fall of Troi" takes place six hours before the collapse of Troi, a fictional city based in the PUBG Universe. Viewers will learn about the different conflicting factions throughout the city, delve deep into the mysteries of the Golden Mask, and learn how the city turned into a war-torn Battleground that players will be able to experience once PUBG: New State launches on Android and iOS later this year. The "Fall of Troi" video joins other recently released PUBG Universe content, including Ground Zero and Mysteries Unknown: Birth of the Battlegrounds. Ground Zero: Starring Don Lee (Marvel Studios' Eternals, Train To Busan), Ground Zero takes place in 1980s South Korea and sees Lee play an infamous prisoner attempting to escape a hostile prison. The short film ties directly into the lore of PUBG: Battlegrounds' recently released Taego map.

