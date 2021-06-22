PUBG Releases Mysteries Unknown: Birth Of The Battlegrounds

Krafton Inc. has released a new video overnight, continuing their newfound love of making backstory and lore for PUBG with Mysteries Unknown. If you haven't been checking these out, they are hosted by the always awesome Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction) as a parody version of the latter where he investigates the story behind these weird "battlegrounds" sites and the people who helped make them possible. Essentially, adding canon to a game that was never designed to have any.

The latest episode takes a good long look at the next map that was revealed in May called Taego. As you might recall from the PUBG 2021 Dev Plan, this is the first new 8×8 map created since 2018 and will feature a new mechanic to help you come back to the game after being defeated once. Basically, their version of Call Of Duty's Gulag. You can read more about the video below and watch it in full at the bottom.

Throughout the episode, Frakes has conversations with insiders and experts to explore the backstory behind the Battlegrounds, from its initial conception to its deadly evolution. The latest video follows two previous entries in the series that shed additional light on other secrets of the Battlegrounds. Mysteries Unknown: Tragedy at Dinoland discovered the disturbing truth behind Dinoland while Mysteries Unknown: Paramo discovered the dark history around a plateau in Peru with some perplexing properties. In addition to Mysteries Unknown: Birth of the Battlegrounds, Kraftonwill release its first live-action short film, Ground Zero, on June 26th. Starring Don Lee (Marvel Studios' Eternals, Train To Busan), Ground Zero takes place in the PUBG Universe and will see Lee play an infamous prisoner attempting to escape Hosan Prison in TAEGO. The short film ties directly into the lore of the new South Korea-based TAEGO map that is set to be introduced in the PUBG game on July 7 on PC and July 15 on consoles.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mysteries Unknown: Birth of the Battlegrounds | PUBG (https://youtu.be/NFo8e5JWw90)