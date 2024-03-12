Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: puyo puyo, Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop

Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop Announced For Apple Arcade

Looking for a new Puyo Puyo game and wish it was mobile? SEGA has great news as Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop is coming to Apple Arcade.

SEGA confirmed this morning that they will bring a new Puyo Puyo game to Apple Arcade, as subscribers will be able to play Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop. The game is going to be exclusive to the service when it launches on April 4 (or at least it will be until whatever their deal with SEGA is expires, like most Apple Arcade titles), as they will be taking the classic competitive puzzle game and making it a little harder with additional puzzle challenges on top of the game. You can check out the trailer and additional info here, as it will be out in about three weeks.

Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Puyo Puyo, the classic and widely loved Japanese matching puzzle game, exclusively at Apple Arcade. Dive into a whimsical realm filled with adorable characters and, where popping Puyos becomes a delightful pastime, where every match is a rewarding moment!

Timeless Puyo Puyo: Experience the cherished classic gameplay of Matching , tailored for mobile, offering endless strategic joy for new players and veterans alike.

Experience the cherished classic gameplay of Matching , tailored for mobile, offering endless strategic joy for new players and veterans alike. Enchanting Narrative: Dive into a rich and immersive story that unfolds as you progress through this brand new game with 24 playable characters from many Puyo Puyo games.

Dive into a rich and immersive story that unfolds as you progress through this brand new game with 24 playable characters from many Puyo Puyo games. Charming Aesthetics: Enjoy a cozy atmosphere filled with adorable characters and dreamy landscapes.

Enjoy a cozy atmosphere filled with adorable characters and dreamy landscapes. Huge Variety of Rules: Popular rules like "Puyo Puyo 2" or "Puyo Puyo Fever" are of course included – on top of that, there is a huge variety of other rules to play!

Popular rules like "Puyo Puyo 2" or "Puyo Puyo Fever" are of course included – on top of that, there is a huge variety of other rules to play! Endless Mode: Try the Endless Mode to focus on puzzles or beat the leaderboards for the highest score.

Try the Endless Mode to focus on puzzles or beat the leaderboards for the highest score. "Lesson" Mode for Beginners: Anybody can enjoy "Puyo Puyo"! Chains and all the other basic techniques can be learned here!

Anybody can enjoy "Puyo Puyo"! Chains and all the other basic techniques can be learned here! Multiplayer Fun: Engage other players or friends from all over the world in matches with up to 4 players! Enjoy real-time multiplayer battles through Apple's Game Center and become the ultimate Puyo Master!

