Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Receives Second Post-Launch Update

SEGA released a new update for Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 this week, giving the game its second post-launch batch of content. There's a few cool additions to this as you will be getting a few new added characters added to the roster to spice up the dialog and whatnot. You'll also see some new background music tracks and 4-player online playability for Challenge modes. But the most interesting of the bunch to u is the new color vision accessibility settings that come from the previous game, giving players who may not be able to see every color of the spectrum or have certain vision issues a chance to play the game with a bit of balancing for their needs. You can read more about all of the additions below as the update is free to get right now.

Four new playable characters – Serilly, a timid mermaid, she has highly effective buff and debuff skills in her arsenal; Rafisol, a mysterious being from an unknown world hiding a hideous power with the ability to, among others, change the shape of the Tetrimino in your possession; Possessed Klug, an evil crimson spirit that has taken over Klug's body, with a powerful skill that can set up a powerful T-Spin attack; and Yu & Rei, ghostly twins with a chilling degree of pun and trivia knowledge who have a skill that removes up to 32 pieces of incoming Garbage Puyos .

Six Challenge modes brought online – Formerly single-player offline modes, all of the six Challenge modes can now be played with up to four competitors online and offline.

Color Vision Accessibility Features – Featuring the color vision accessibility settings originally introduced in Puyo Puyo Champions to support color vision accessibility, this update includes adjustments for color saturation that can be toggled on or off throughout the game.

Background music – Enjoy 3 new tracks from previous Puyo Puyo titles, including Puyo Puyo Chronicle.

New avatars – 20 fresh faces in the Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 lineup, giving players even more options to customize their profiles.