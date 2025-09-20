Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Puzzle Parasite, Wrenfall

Puzzle Parasite Releases New Free Demo On Steam

The physics‑driven puzzle adventure game Puzzle Parasite has a free demo available right now on Steam, giving you a short experience to play

Article Summary Puzzle Parasite now has a free demo on Steam featuring physics-driven, sci-fi puzzle adventures.

Use a cricket bat and alien tech to solve brain-teasing challenges in mysterious environments.

Play solo or team up in a unique co-op campaign with puzzles designed for two players.

Discover evolving challenges and uncover secrets as you journey deeper into an alien world.

Indie game developer and publisher Wrenfall has released a free demo for their latest game, Puzzle Parasite. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a physics‑driven puzzle adventure in which you arm yourself with a cricket bat and proceed to solve the puzzles ahead of you in a variety of locations. You can take on the game in solo mode or figure things out with a friend in co-op mode. The game currently has a free demo available on Steam, giving you about an hour or so of gameplay to gert a feeling for it. Enjoy the trailer and info here before you go try it out.

Puzzle Parasite

Follow Trent, an enthusiastic rookie, and Delilah, a dry‑humored professional, as they keep you company on your journey into the planet. Explore and uncover the secrets of this alien place, and discover the fate of your crew and yourself. Using a vintage cricket bat and alien technology, journey into alien ruins to explore the mysterious planet and solve brain stumping, physics-based puzzles in a single-player campaign. Or team up with a friend in a bespoke co-op campaign, featuring unique puzzle challenges intricately designed for two players.

Physics-Driven, Sci-Fi Cricket Puzzle Adventure: Unravel the secrets of the alien planet, using a combination of alien technology and your trusty cricket bat to descend deeper into a mysterious alien world.

Unravel the secrets of the alien planet, using a combination of alien technology and your trusty cricket bat to descend deeper into a mysterious alien world. Physics‑Based Puzzles & Atmospheric Exploration: Manipulate energy cores, light-bridge constructs and gravity devices to overcome environmental challenges and dive deeper into the planet's core.

Manipulate energy cores, light-bridge constructs and gravity devices to overcome environmental challenges and dive deeper into the planet's core. Evolving Challenges & Progression: Test your wits through evolving challenges, with unexpected surprises and new mechanics deepening the experience as the planet reacts to your presence.

Test your wits through evolving challenges, with unexpected surprises and new mechanics deepening the experience as the planet reacts to your presence. Discover Alone or Together: With two distinct ways to play, discover a deep single-player campaign, or team up with a friend to tackle unique puzzles in a bespoke co-op campaign.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!