Dead Cells To Release New PlayStation & Switch Physical Editions Dead Cells is getting a brand new version of the physical edition of the game, with recently added Castlevania content.

Motion Twin and Evil Empire revealed that they will release a new physical edition of Dead Cells with all-new content for both PlayStation and Nintendo Switch owners. Working with Merge Games, they have created a special version with the recent Return To Castlevania content included, both in a Standard Edition as well as a Signature Edition. And as you can see below, that Signature Edition is basically loaded to the brim with about as many bonus items as they could throw into a box that size. The standard will run you $45 while the Signature will cost you $70, both of which are available for pre-order right now.

"The shiny new Dead Cells physical editions come complete with the recent and unprecedented crossover collaboration with Konami, Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania and include two versions to choose from – a Standard and Signature Edition. Coming from Merge Games, Dead Cells will see Standard retail physical versions of Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania include reversible retro cover art that harkens back to the retro eras of the NES and PlayStation One, while the Signature Edition comes complete with an additional host of extras including a soundtrack CD, art book, enamel pins and more. Regardless of which version fans purchase, they'll also get access to all of Dead Cells' expansions, including Rise of the Giant, The Bad Seed, Fatal Falls, The Queen and the Sea and a whopping 34 additional free updates – all of which provide players with creative new ways to get clobbered on runs, accessibility options, a huge variety of weapons, deadly baddies, overpowered bosses and more. Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania's Signature Edition includes the following collectable extras for flame-headed fans."

Standard copy of the game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch with retro reversible cover

Signature Edition outer sleeves

Alternative disc soundtrack featuring 28 Castlevania tunes remixed in Dead Cells' style

Four drop-dead gorgeous enamel pins

An exclusive Art Booklet filled with designs from Dracula's Castle

Five Snapshot Photos from The Beheaded during his adventures with Alucard and Trevor Belmont

A perfectly eerie Lenticular Card of Dracula's Castle

Four Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania postcards with signatures from the development team

A Special Edition collector's box to keep all of your brand-new goodies in

