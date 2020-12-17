Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Yule Season Begins Today

The first holiday event for Assassin's Creed Valhalla has come to the game as the Yule Season will officially kick off today. Ubisoft is inviting you to discover this in-game event, which will remain active until January 7th, 2021 in a specifically dedicated area of the settlement. During the event, you'll be able to join in the festivities with a new drinking game to indulge in, as well as an archery game, a good old fist fight tournament to become champion in, and two new character quests. That's a nice chunk of content to keep you busy over the holiday! Plus, you can earn exclusive rewards including a new gear set, settlement decorations, and other additions to the mix. You can read more about it below.

To experience the Yule Festival, players must reach England and complete one of the first narrative arcs, either Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire. The festival will then be triggered automatically when players visit the settlement. The real-life Ravensthorpe (population 498*) is also celebrating the in-game Season 1 launch, with the Lord of the Manor, Charlie Reeve, declaring a week-long Valhalliday. From now until December 24, the local Chequers Pub & Village Shop, the village hub, will offer an Assassin's Creed Valhalla-themed takeaway menu to patrons. Finally, a donation of $5,000 from Ubisoft will go towards supporting Ravensthorpe's playground project, as well as other community projects. A second update will add more content for the Yule Season in February: River Raids: a new game mode building on the core raiding mechanic will be introduced, delivering a dynamic, challenging, and highly replayable raid experience. As the River Raids rely heavily on the Jomsviking recruits, players can hire Jomsviking from their friends online to take on an entire crew. The River Raids game mode features raids with higher stakes and different difficulty levels.

a new game mode building on the core raiding mechanic will be introduced, delivering a dynamic, challenging, and highly replayable raid experience. As the River Raids rely heavily on the Jomsviking recruits, players can hire Jomsviking from their friends online to take on an entire crew. The River Raids game mode features raids with higher stakes and different difficulty levels. Ranks for Jomsviking: In the Yule Season, an update to the Jomsviking feature will allow players' Jomsviking to earn XP and rank up – the higher the rank, the more silver players can earn when their Jomsviking are recruited by other players

In the Yule Season, an update to the Jomsviking feature will allow players' Jomsviking to earn XP and rank up – the higher the rank, the more silver players can earn when their Jomsviking are recruited by other players Additional new abilities and rewards