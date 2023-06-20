Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: gaming mouse, Pwnage, stormbreaker

Pwnage Announces New StormBreaker Ultra-Lightweight Gaming Mouse

Check out the brand new gaming mouse from Pwnage, as the new StormBreaker is designed to be their lightest mouse to-date.

Pwnage has revealed a brand new item being added to their lineup of gaming peripherals as they have launched the new StormBreaker ultra-lightweight gaming mouse. This particular design was engineered by several gaming experts to provide you the best performance in every feature. Totally crafted with a high-grade magnesium alloy exoskeleton with an ultra-durable Ergonomic shape design, the mouse only weighs 51g in total with an optimized strength-to-weight ratio. You can get it in six different colorways including black, white, red, olive, mint, blue, and gray, with prices starting at $169. You can read more from today's announcement below.

"Built with Pwnage's patented adjustable sensor technology that offers proven increased accuracy, aim control, and performance in games requiring fast, precise mouse movements. Personalized optimal sensor position offering the lowest margin of tracking error, giving up to 14% increase of speed & accuracy, and reduces path deviation while aiming up to 23%. StormBreaker is packed with crucial elements for any gamer seeking an advantage on their competition. StormBreaker is armed with the latest innovations in performance-gaming technology to provide gamers with a new standard of gaming responsiveness. Proven 0.6ms average click latency with wireless 2000Hz via LDAT testing, the StormBreaker is one of the very few lowest in the world."

"Architected with the most advanced MCU, sensor, and High-Speed Polling Rate Receiver Pyramid, the Pwnage StormBreaker offers zero lag wireless, and true 2000Hz polling rate; double the standard 1000Hz, allowing gamers ultimate response time and tracking, vital elements in any gaming competition or challenge. With a battery life of up to 120 hours, it quickly charges in 60-90 minutes. Gamers can be confident that their mouse will deliver from the beginning of the game until the end. StormBreaker is engineered with carefully selected materials and industry-leading weight optimizations to provide gamers with super high performance. With a premium look and feel, comfortable ergonomic shape, high-strength/high-durability design, super low latency clicks, zero lag wireless tech, lightweight form factor, and patented sensor customization features, the quest for the ultimate gaming mouse is over."

"There is no other gaming mouse on the market that can match StormBreaker's personalized responsiveness, control, accuracy, and speed for competitive games," said Henry Lai, CEO of Pwnage. "StormBreaker is a magnesium alloy gaming masterpiece; raising the bar for what is possible in a gaming mouse and is poised to be the mouse of choice for gamers of all skill levels – from beginner to professional."

