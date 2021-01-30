R-Type Final 2 Will Releases In The West This April

NIS America revealed this week that R-Type Final 2 will finally be released in the west and it will happen this April. The game will drop on April 30th for all three major consoles and PC, both in a digital release and a special Inaugural Flight Edition as a physical version. That will come with a special collector's box, an art book, the soundtrack, and some additional little toys. That version will only be made available through GameStop and Amazon. You can read more about the game along with the latest trailer for it below.

The legendary shoot-'em-up hit is back with unparalleled R-Type experience! As the latest installment of a series renowned for its colorful visuals and frenetic shooter action, R-Type Final 2 steps it up in its explosive debut on current platforms with 3D graphics and modernized gameplay features. New and old players alike can shape their experience to their liking with the performance-based difficulty system and customizable ships and pilots, while experiencing classic R-Type trademarks such as the "Force" mechanic and an addictive gameplay loop. Navigate an entire universe of new and classic stages, face enemies that evolve with your performance, and blast the competition away with worldwide leaderboards in this successor to the acclaimed R-Type franchise.

