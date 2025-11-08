Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Doraccoon, PlayStack, Raccoin, Raccoin: Coin Pusher Roguelike

Raccoin: Coin Pusher Roguelike Confirms New Incoming Demo

Raccoin: Coin Pusher Roguelike has announced a new free demo will be released asyou can try the game out starting this Monday

Article Summary Raccoin: Coin Pusher Roguelike gets a free playable demo on Steam starting Monday, November 10.

Experience a wild fusion of arcade coin pusher action and roguelike deckbuilding mechanics.

Discover and combine special coins, trigger explosive synergies, and unlock powerful items.

Choose from diverse characters, each offering unique coins and wildly different playstyles.

Indie game developer Doraccoon and publisher Playstack have confirmed they will release a free demo of their upcoming game, Raccoin: Coin Pusher Roguelike. The title was announced back in August with a brief playtest for anyone who wanted to try out the coin-pusher title, but we weren't sure what would come of it. Now we know we're getting a demo available on Steam starting on Monday, November 10. Considering the game, we're guessing it won't be an extensive demo, but enough to get you hooked on it and see how it plays out.

Raccoin: Coin Pusher Roguelike

Raccoin: Coin Pusher Roguelike blends the chaotic fun of classic arcade coin pushers with the element of roguelike deckbuilding. Combine special coins with powerful items to trigger satisfying synergies. It's a nonstop dopamine rush packed into one unpredictable, coin-dropping ride. Discover all kinds of special coins during your runs! Combine Seed Coins with Water Coins to grow a money tree right inside your machine. Drop a Cat Coin to hunt down every last Rat Coin and rack up extra tickets. Need more points? Use a MultiCoin to boost your score across the board. Too slow? Blast a TNT Coin to trigger a massive explosion and blast every coin forward at once!

Uncover over 100 unique chips that can dramatically shift the course of your run. Stack multipliers, spawn coins with extra points, or simply shake the machine when you're running dry. Apply special plating to your favorite coins to enhance their effects and unlock even wilder combos. Play as one of several unique characters, each with their own set of themed coins and playstyle. Take on the role of a greedy raccoon manager who excels at math-based combos, or a quirky biologist who specializes in animal-based coins. Every character offers a fresh and wildly different way to play.

