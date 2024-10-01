Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Railroads Online, Stefan Kelnberger

Railroads Online Releases New Trailer Highlighting Steam Engines

Railroads Online has a new trailer out right now showing off steam engines and the era of the locomotive as they chug along to being released

Create your dream railroad network with rails, switches, and stations in an open-game world based on America’s Midwest.

Features detailed locomotives, realistic physics, and both single-player and multiplayer modes with up to 16 players.

Transport goods to earn money, unlock new equipment, and build an efficient rail network in this immersive simulation.

Indie game publisher Astragon Entertainment and developer Stefan Kelnberger dropped a new trailer for Railroads Online, this time showing off steam engines. The "Locomotive Showcase" seen above is a showcase of all the trains from the golden era of railway transportation and the moving of goods and services. Most of what you see here is from the era of the steam engine, you might even recognize a few from different films and TV shows. Enjoy the trailer as the game slowly chugs along to being fully released on PC and consoles this year.

Railroads Online

In Railroads Online, players create the railroad network of their dreams. In a large open-game world, rails, switches, and stations must be built in order to transport different goods in authentic locomotives. The map is based on America's Midwest, in a time known as the golden age of narrow-gauge railroading. Through profitable management of the players, more vehicles or wagons can be unlocked. Railroads Online features both single-player and multiplayer modes with up to 16 players. In order to build a seamlessly functioning rail network as efficiently as possible, joint projects must be planned and tackled together in multiplayer. A good division of labor helps to complete several tasks independently of each other. Railroads Online uses the advanced physics systems of the Unreal Engine to create the most authentic railroad simulation possible, rendering collisions and forces dynamically in real time for maximum immersion. This can sometimes cause trains or wagons to derail if the curves are too tight or sections of track are driven by players at too much speed.

An open sandbox game world to explore with customizable locomotives.

Online multiplayer mode with up to 16 players.

Build your own railroad infrastructure, including tracks, switches, stations, and more.

Authentic, detailed locomotives and equipment.

Realistic railroad physics system and operation of locomotive controls, valves, brakes, and equipment.

Earn money by transporting goods to develop your own business and buy more locomotives, cars, and equipment.

