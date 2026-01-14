Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Ranger’s Path: National Park Simulator, To-Go Games

Ranger's Path: National Park Simulator Confirms Early Access Date

Ranger's Path: National Park Simulator has been given a release date for Early Access, as the title will arrive for PC in mid-March

Article Summary Ranger's Path: National Park Simulator launches in Early Access for PC on Steam and Epic in mid-March.

Play as a park ranger, managing trails, repairing infrastructure, and assisting visitors in immersive gameplay.

Maintain campsites, check permits, and deal with nature challenges like wildlife attracted by litter.

Document and photograph diverse flora and fauna to expand the park museum and educate park guests.

Indie game developer To-Go Games and publisher Astragon Entertainment have confirmed the Early Access release date for Ranger's Path: National Park Simulator. The news arrived with the latest trailer today, showcasing additional aspects of the game as they prepare for this limited version while working to complete the full game. Enjoy the trailer as it will arrive on both Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 10.

Ranger's Path : National Park Simulator

In Ranger's Path: National Park Simulator, players start their day in their very own rustic cabin, which is part of the park's ranger village, and off-limits to regular visitors. From here, they can set out to tackle the various tasks that await them during their day – either by car or on foot. Next to main missions like opening trails or repairing important infrastructure, their radio will keep coming to life in regular callouts and inform them about littering, broken signs, picknick tables or benches and damage to the trails – for example from fallen trees or branches following a rainstorm. While travelling through the park the rangers will also be asked for directions by hikers and provide information about landmarks and wildlife to visitors.

Campsites are of course also an essential part of every national park experience: As a ranger the player will need to visit them regularly to keep them in good order (litter will attract wildlife such as racoons – or bears!) and check on the camping permits of visitors preparing to spend the night. Protecting nature is another important aspect of a ranger's job. Using their ranger camera, players can observe and document encounters with a wide range of flora and fauna. From playful raccoons and majestic eagles to graceful deer and elusive wolves, each sighting adds a new educational entry to a growing personal wildlife lexicon. Completing entries will not only enable the player to answer questions from visitors but also add exhibition objects to the park's museum, which is located in the visitor's center near the entry. Later in the game, asking anglers for fishing permits and responding to urgent wildlife calls will also keep the ranger busy.

