Ranger's Path: National Park Simulator Releases New Mission Trailer

Ranger's Path: National Park Simulator has a new trailer available to check out, as they showcase more gameplay focused on your mission

Ranger's Path: National Park Simulator drops a new trailer focused on daily ranger missions and park tasks

Handle duties like trail repairs, litter cleanup, and helping visitors discover wildlife and landmarks

Keep campsites tidy, enforce camping permits, and protect the park ecosystem from raccoons and bears

Document flora and fauna, build a wildlife lexicon, and expand museum exhibitions with your discoveries

Indie game developer To-Go Games and publisher Astragon Entertainment have an all-new trailer available for Ranger's Path: National Park Simulator, this time focused on your mission. What do you mean by "your mission," you ask? All park rangers have a mission to uphold and maintain the park they are in charge of so the beauty can be enjoyed by everyone for years to come. The new trailer, which we have for you here, goes over mthose details more in-depth. Enjoy the trailer as we're still waiting to find out about a release date.

Ranger's Path : National Park Simulator

In Ranger's Path: National Park Simulator, players start their day in their very own rustic cabin, which is part of the park's ranger village, and off-limits to regular visitors. From here, they can set out to tackle the various tasks that await them during their day – either by car or on foot. Next to main missions like opening trails or repairing important infrastructure, their radio will keep coming to life in regular callouts and inform them about littering, broken signs, picknick tables or benches and damage to the trails – for example from fallen trees or branches following a rainstorm. While travelling through the park the rangers will also be asked for directions by hikers and provide information about landmarks and wildlife to visitors.

Campsites are of course also an essential part of every national park experience: As a ranger the player will need to visit them regularly to keep them in good order (litter will attract wildlife such as racoons – or bears!) and check on the camping permits of visitors preparing to spend the night. Protecting nature is another important aspect of a ranger's job. Using their ranger camera, players can observe and document encounters with a wide range of flora and fauna. From playful raccoons and majestic eagles to graceful deer and elusive wolves, each sighting adds a new educational entry to a growing personal wildlife lexicon. Completing entries will not only enable the player to answer questions from visitors but also add exhibition objects to the park's museum, which is located in the visitor's center near the entry. Later in the game, asking anglers for fishing permits and responding to urgent wildlife calls will also keep the ranger busy.

