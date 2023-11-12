Posted in: Board Games, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: Mycelia

Ravensburger Announces Mycelia Will Be Released In December

Ravensburger has a new mushroom-themed tabletop game on the way for the holidays as Mycelia will be released this December.

Ravensburger is rolling out some last-minute games for the holidays over the next few weeks, one of them being a brand-new tabletop title going by the name Mycelia. This is an all-new deck-building game that has been designed to have a cozy theme aimed at kids and adults ages 9+. Taking its name from the natural underground network of fungal threads you find in the wilderness, the game centers around a set of mysterious forest dwellers all with a bit of a mushroom theme. Players will start the game with their own set of cards and will draw, trying to both improve their hand and the deck in general over time as they attempt to clear their playing field of dewdrops before everyone else. Along the way, your characters will develop new and better skills as they bring sacred dewdrops from your forest to the Shrine of Life, all in order to receive support from the goddess of the forest. The game will go up for pre-order on November 14th via their website and Amazon for $40, eventually being released on December 1, 2023.

"Enter the wonderful world of Mycelia! Bring the magical dewdrops from your forest to the Shrine of Life. Assemble a team of wondrous creatures to help you on your mission. Are you ready for this adventure? In this enchanting deck-building game, you will collect leaves and befriend mushrooms to help you clear your board of dewdrops. The charming illustrations are inspired by real-world mushrooms and are sure to delight. Build the forest shrine to watch dewdrops tumble out and build magical memories around the table. Suitable for beginners, this introduction to deck-building includes a solo mode and expansions to add depth for all gamers." Four double-sided game boards

94 cards, 24 set-up and refill cards

82 drops, 50 coins, 3D set-up, 8 Expansion tiles

