Ravensburger Reveals Three New Titles For Fall 2025

Gloomies is a flower-themed strategy game with cute outer space creatures for ages 10 and up.

The Sandcastles of Burgundy offers a kid-friendly take on The Castles of Burgundy with a beach party twist.

Sweet Victory delivers fast-paced, stack-matching rounds where players race to win across 12 games.

Ravensburger took time today to reveal three new games on the way for Fall 2025, as Summer ends and people need some new titles, with school also starting. The three titles they revealed today were Gloomies, The Sandcastles of Burgundy, and Sweet Victory, all with their own special challenges that go from being easy to learn kids' games to something that challenges people of all ages. Enjoy the info on all three below.

Gloomies

In the magical world of Gloomies, everything revolves around sowing and harvesting the beautiful flowers. In two exciting phases, the playing field is first filled with flowers and then harvested again. Whoever is strategic and has a bit of card luck will secure the most valuable flowers and win this simple strategy game for 2-4 players aged 10+. Perfect as a gift for games and flower fans, for birthdays or Christmas. Meet the Gloomies – little creatures from outer space who like to adorn themselves with beautiful, galactic flowers. In the dark of night, the aim is to first sow these magical flowers on the playing field and then harvest them again in the second half of the game. Whoever uses their playing cards most skillfully and collects valuable additional rewards will score the most points in the two phases of this simple strategy game. With easy-to-understand rules, lovingly designed wooden flowers and atmospheric illustrations, Gloomies creates the perfect feel-good atmosphere in every round of the game.

The Sandcastles of Burgundy

The children's game for The Castles of Burgundy! Queen Crab is coming to Burgundy for a visit. Decorate your village for her royal beach party! Find the right decorations and collect points. The animals of the royal guild will help you when you have finished decorating their shops. But can you find the animals before the others? Decorate your village for the beach festival organised by Queen Crab! Collect points by finding the right decorations. Who has memorised under which sandcastle the animals of the royal guild are hiding? Roll your 2 dice at the same time. There are 2 ways to use your dice. You can either search for decorations in sandcastles. If you find one, place it in your storage. Or you can transport decorations you have already collected to your village with your cart. You get points for this. Once you have collected 2 decorations of one colour, you can search for the matching animal of the royal guild! Have you memorised which sandcastle it is hiding under? As soon as one person reaches Queen Crab's beach party, the dice round is completed. Whoever has collected the most points wins!

Sweet Victory

In the game of Sweet Victory, players race to be the first to match their stacks with the image on the card! Once the card is flipped, it's game on. Players can only use one hand to move their pieces. The first player to place the Trophy Topper onto their stand is the winner! But wait, that's just round one. Play through 12 lightning-fast rounds and the player with the most points wins!

