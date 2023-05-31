Ravenswatch Adds The New Geppetto Update This Week Nacon has a brand new update out for Ravenswatch this week as players can download the Geppetto Update right now.

Nacon and developer Passtech Games have released a brand new update for the game Ravenswatch, as the Geppetto Update has landed. This shorthand to this is you're getting some new options for gameplay, as the team have given you the choice of solo or cooperative mode with up to 4 players. You're also getting a new playable character, several significant additions to the overall structure of the game (like a second ultimate technique for each hero), and improvements to game balance and playability. We got the full notes below along with a trailer.

"In this update, Geppetto becomes the seventh fallen hero to join Ravenswatch, along with his puppets. Originating from the famous Pinocchio story, the mad inventor is part melee fighter and part ranged hero. With his ability to summon puppet henchmen to fight for him, this character offers particularly innovative gameplay. The other Ravenswatch heroes have not been left out. The added features include a new second ultimate skill for them all, just like Geppetto, to expand the list of game techniques available. This addition increases replayability, as well as the possible gameplay options for the same character. In terms of both game balance and playability, there are other improvements enhancing the experience offered by Ravenswatch. The teleportation system is now less restrictive, and additional dubbing has been added to each hero's reaction list, to enhance the feeling of immersion. Finally, Ravenswatch has undergone a general rebalance, to ensure the adventure remains as challenging as ever."

An exciting roguelite that can be played solo or in co-op with up to four players

Art design inspired by Dark Comic Books and rousing music

Procedurally generated environments and meta-progression for increased replay value

Multiple synergies to be discovered between the different heroes

A wide variety of upgrades and magical items to unlock and an extensive bestiary of enemies

Every run is a complete RPG experience with quests, missions, bosses, caves to explore and loot to upgrade your character and weaken the Nightmare. When it releases in 2024, Ravenswatch will have 10 playable characters and three corrupted regions to explore

Ten difficulty levels await the bravest players

