Battlefield 2042 Announces Season 7: Turning Point

Electronic Arts revealed new details about the next season for Battlefield 2042, as Season 7: Turning Point gets super heated.

Article Summary Season 7: Turning Point for Battlefield 2042 launches March 19 with new suburban maps.

Discover the Haven map set in Chile and gear up with new weapons like the AK 5C rifle.

Use gadgets like the Predator SRAW and hop into the new XFAD-4 Draug aerial bomber.

Season 7 Battle Pass brings new weapons, gadget, cosmetics, and the later Stadium map.

Electronic Arts and EA DICE Dropped a ton of new details this morning about the next season for Battlefield 2042, as Season 7: Turning Point arrives next week. The focus of this season takes it out of the massive military structures and weird futuristic maps and dumps you into the middle of suburban combat, as all factions are vying for control in densely populated areas. The season brings with it two new maps, a new vehicle, new weapons, a new gadget, several gameplay fixes, quality-of-life updates, a new Battle Pass, more cosmetics, and a ton of other stuff to make this one of the biggest seasons they've ever had. You can read the full details below, as it will launch on March 19.

Battlefield 2042 – Season 7: Turning Point

In Season 7's brand-new map Haven, the battle brings players to the Atacama Desert in Chile. In this lawless battle for control, Russian forces have allied with a new enemy known as the Thousand Petals Coalition to assist them in capturing a vital water reservoir in the brand-new map. Haven's urban warfare-based setting features a mix of infantry & vehicle combat, and is inspired by favorites from Battlefield's long history, including Arica Harbor (Bad Company 2), Strike At Karkand (Battlefield 2) and Amiens (Battlefield 1).

Season 7: Turning Point features a plethora of new items to aid in the desperate struggle for power. The AK 5C assault rifle offers an excellent balance of firepower and accuracy, making it the perfect partner for close-quarters combat. The SCZ-3 submachine gun is a devastating option for close-quarters combat that stings, especially when equipped with a drum magazine to increase time between reloading. Get the best of both worlds with the DFR Strife light machine gun, compatible with belt-fed ammo to offer an LMG's magazine size and suppressive quality while retaining the mobility of an assault rifle. A classic staple from Battlefield's history returns to the gadget repertoire with the Predator SRAW, a wire-guided missile designed to disable and eliminate both land and air vehicles. Last but not least, take control of the brand-new XFAD-4 Draug, a cutting-edge remote-controlled aerial bomber featuring EMP bombs and radar-guided missiles.

Season 7 Battle Pass

In addition to all new content, Season 7 offers a brand-new Battle Pass featuring powerful weapons and a useful gadget that will help give players an edge in battle where every advantage is a necessary one, in addition to premium cosmetics to intimidate foes like never before. Upon logging in during Season 7, Year 1 Pass Holders who didn't play the previous two seasons will instantly unlock all of the hardware from Season 5 and Season 6, including the VHX D3 (Assault Rifle), G428 (DMR), BFP.50 (Handgun), YUV-2 Pondhawk (Vehicle), health & ammo pouches, grenade variants and more. Coming later in Season 7 is the Stadium map, an infantry-only experience featuring intense close-quarters combat that is playable on Breakthrough, Conquest, Rush, Team Deathmatch and Free For All. One of the community's most highly requested additions, the Stadium was formerly part of the Hourglass map before its revisit, and has been transformed into a standalone map with an updated look.

