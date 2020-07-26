Raw Fury Reveals Star Renegades Will Launch On September 8th

Some cool news from Raw Fury recently as they revealed that their upcoming game Star Renegades will be launching this Fall. This tactical rogue-like RPG developed by Massive Damage Games, the same minds behind Halcyon 6: Starbase Commander, will bne coming to PC on both Steam and GOG.com on Sept. 8th, 2020, for $25. What's more, we've also learned that the game will eventually come out on the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One later this year, but no dates have been confirmed for any console. The game has you playing as a makeshift leader of the Rebellion, who has been waging war for generations to stop the Imperium's control of the galaxy. Now you must choose the path they take to continue thriving and overthrow them. We got more details below and the latest trailer for the game here.

Star Renegades fuses a reactive, turn-based battle system with a procedurally generated campaign to ensure that every playthrough is unique and challenging. Lead a ragtag squad of rebels through richly detailed sci-fi landscapes, ruins and more on a mission to overthrow the overwhelming might of the Imperium. Your enemies are more than just trash to farm — they're unique adversaries that evolve after each fight and move up the ranks as you play, forcing you to develop new strategies to survive. Reactive Time Battle System: Outsmart foes with interrupts, counters and combos in fast-paced, turn-based, power armor combat. Intelligent Adversary System: Survive the relentless onslaught of unique enemies that evolve as you play, forcing you to adapt your tactics to win. Unlock dozens of alternate characters as your surviving squad members form bonds and create progeny. Battle into the heart of the Empire: Star Renegades's Rebellion Engine creates a unique experience with each playthrough via emergent gameplay and events, procedurally generated missions, shifting priorities, and tons of upgrades for your squad.