Razer Announces New Streaming Device With The Stream Controller

Razer revealed a brand new item today that streamers will be interested in checking out as they announced the Stream Controller. Essentially designed as an all-in-one control panel for those who wish to livestream and have access to a number of options while they work. The controller features 12 customizable haptic switchblade keys, six analog dials, and eight programable buttons, all of which are powered by Loopdeck. The device is set up to create different ways for multi-tasking and shortcuts, as well as easy access to multiple functions so you can customize the touchscreen, commands, dials, and more. It's pretty clear this is designed to compete with the Elgato Stream Deck, with a few added options the current version doesn't have, in case people want more buttons and dials to fuss with. The Stream Controller will be released sometime this Fall for $270.

Streamers and content creators alike can let their creativity flow with the Razer Stream Controller, with its user-interface specifically designed for intuitive organization by prioritizing multi-tasking and customization. The 12 haptic switchblade keys are bindable to an infinite number of commands and macros while the customizable icons allow for easier visual navigation. Powered by Loupedeck, nearly every aspect of the controller is customizable, all the way down to the haptic feedback range, allowing for the ideal level of tactile response. The 6 tactile analog dials provide on-the-fly audio adjustments to conveniently tweak the levels of audio, media, and other channels, as creators manage it all at a glance using the controller's dynamic LCD touchscreen. The 8 programmable buttons also let creators seamlessly toggle between multiple workspaces or activate common commands.

When creators finish their streams, the work doesn't end there. Livestreams must be edited and published on social platforms such as YouTube and Facebook. The Razer Stream Controller enables creators to organize all of their commands into dedicated layouts called workspaces that can be mapped to 8 programmable buttons for easy access, and cycle through them using a dynamic touchscreen with finger swipe control for the fastest access.

The Razer Stream Controller is powered by an easy-to-use, optimized UX, allowing creators to drag and drop commands to easily customize their control deck. Creators can find all the commands they need on one convenient location through the new Marketplace, which has an ever-growing range of plugins, profiles, and icon packs to suit any creator's needs. In addition to the tools available in the Marketplace, creators can create their own custom actions and take it further with macros that perform a string of commands at the touch of a button.