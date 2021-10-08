Razer Launches New Windows 11 Razer Book & Blade Laptops

Razer announced a new line of gaming laptops this week as they released new Book and Blade designs that come complete with Windows 11. While most of their laptop line will be able to upgrade for free, some people would like to forgo the mess of having to do the download and want to start fresh with a new product and the latest software added. The new Book design has one primary look to it which is a bit of an upgrade from the previous model, not counting the OS. Meanwhile, the Blade family has been given a few different designs depending on how hard you wanna go in for gaming and functionality. We have more info on the new designs for you here as well as a look at them, as they're all available through their website right now.

New Razer Book The new Razer Book is crafted with the Windows 11 experience in mind; with its 16:10 thin bezel display with resolution options up to a 4K Touch, users can experience the future of Windows in absolute clarity. Newly refreshed features on Windows 11 like Widgets and improved Teams integration lead to a clean and creative space to work on the Razer Book. Every model of Razer Book is ready for whatever life's adventures throw at them, coming standard with milled aluminum chassis and Corning Gorilla Glass reinforced displays. With its ultra-thin design, powerful 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, and universal connectivity, the Razer Book is a perfect companion for all-day productivity. The latest models of the Razer Book will come with Windows 11 preinstalled and at an all-new price starting at $999.99 USD / 1099.99 €. Additionally, the 4K model is available with double the storage, giving even more space for projects or personal files.

New Razer Blade 15 Advanced The new Razer Blade 15 Advanced also benefits from powerful Windows 11 integration for gaming. With features on Windows 11 including Xbox GamePass, Xbox GameBar, and DirectStorage, gaming has never been easier, anytime and anywhere. Newly available models of the Blade 15 Advanced will come preloaded with Windows 11 starting today, with displays featuring QHD resolution, 240Hz refresh rates, 100% DCI-P3 color space and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and G-Sync. Existing Razer Blade owners will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 as the phased rollout begins on October 5th.