Razer Launches Two New Peripherals For Meta Quest 2 Razer has two new items for the Meta Quest 2 out now with the Adjustable Head Strap System and the Facial Interface.

Razer has officially launched two new products this week for the Meta Quest 2, as you have a couple of peripherals to help you game a little better. The two specific items they released are the Razer Adjustable Head Strap System and the Razer Facial Interface, both of which have been designed to give you more comfort from a VR accessory while also providing an option in case the standard items you get with the unit break or become worn out. Both of these were designed in collaboration with ResMed, one of the leading experts in human factors. We got more info on both of them below as you can buy them direct from Razer via their website.

Razer Adjustable Head Strap: As every head differs in shape, the ideal vector and angle for each strap has been calculated to apply minimal force and provide a great fit for any gamer. Designed for long-lasting comfort and weight-balanced support, this head strap is made with high-performance nylon material to provide reliability, comfort and durability. Meanwhile, the optimized weight distribution allows for more balance during active gameplay. The soft adjustable straps will help gamers find their perfect fit and quick slip-on design ensures little interruption in resuming gameplay. Engineered using advanced composite materials, the head strap's stretchy, flexible build minimizes pressure points on your head when moving to keep you comfortable at every angle.

Razer Facial Interface: The facial interface features special membranes that—on a microscopic level—float on the surface of your face, distributing weight to reduce pressure and maximize comfortable wear time. Built to extend comfort and optimize support. Created with ultra-thin textured and profiled membranes, the Razer Facial Interface eliminates facial pressure and the use of medical grade; hypoallergenic materials helps to reduce skin irritation. The interface also blocks light while still providing ventilation, so gamers experience uncompromised immersion. The facial interface's foam and silicone feature varying levels of thickness, providing greater support to reduce pressure points and soft, gentle edges against delicate facial skin.