Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: RazerCon 2024

Razer Officially Reveals Multiple Products During RazerCon 2024

RazerCon 2024 showed off a number of new Razer products on the way, including a laptop cooling pad, a new headset, and a vibration seat

Article Summary Razer unveils new Freyja haptic cushion for an immersive gaming experience at RazerCon 2024.

Introducing the Kraken V4 Pro headset with Razer Sensa HD Haptics and OLED Control Hub for ultimate audio control.

The new Razer Laptop Cooling Pad features smart fan control and RGB lighting for optimal thermal management.

Razer Synapse 4 offers enhanced customization and performance, launching after extensive beta testing.

Razer held their own livestream this weekend as they revealed a number of new items and announcements during RazerCon 2024. The hour-long presentation went over a few key items on the way, which included the proper reveal of the Freyja (which they showed off at CES 2024 earlier this year), a new headset with the Kraken V4 Pro, a new Laptop Cooling Pad (which is going to be a lifesaver for those who own a Blade or other laptop that heats quickly), the Synapse 4, a new Thunderbolt Share system from Intel, and more. We have the full rundown below from the company and the video above!

RazerCon 2024

Razer Freyja

Powered by Razer Sensa HD Haptics, the Razer Freyja introduces a groundbreaking level of gaming immersion as the world's first HD Haptic gaming cushion. This innovative device brings dynamic tactile sensations to life, transforming every gaming session. From intense explosions of battlefields to the subtle vibrations of a heartbeat racing during a stealth mission, the Razer Freyja allows gamers to experience a full range of sensory feedback. Feel the direction, distance, and intensity of in-game actions through multi-directional haptics powered by six advanced haptic motor actuators. Whether navigating through bullets, steering across racetracks, or experiencing environmental effects like storms or earthquakes, the Razer Freyja offers a full-body sensory experience that pulls players directly into the heart of the action.

Beyond gaming, the versatility of Razer Freyja extends to enhancing the experience of watching movies or listening to music with immersive haptic feedback. With multiple connectivity options including Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and Bluetooth, users enjoy effortless interaction across PC and across Android devices via the Razer Nexus app. The quick-release connection feature ensures tidy cable management & prevents any snags on the wire, while the adjustable strap ensures a secure fit for most gaming or office chairs. Gamers can personalize their tactile feedback through Razer Synapse 4, where intensity levels can be adjusted, or choose from immersive haptic presets.

Razer Kraken V4 Pro

Experience the next generation of immersion with the Razer Kraken V4 Pro, the latest and most advanced addition to the Kraken V4 line. This wireless battlestation headset is powered by Razer Sensa HD Haptics and Razer Chroma RGB and features an OLED Control Hub for unmatched command and versatility for the ultimate immersive gaming experience. The Kraken V4 Pro completes the line alongside the Kraken V4 and Kraken V4 X, and transforms gaming with its immersive capabilities. With Sensa HD Haptics technology integrated directly into major titles, including Hogwarts Legacy, Stalker 2, Final Fantasy XVI, and the eagerly anticipated Silent Hill 2, players can expect a sensory experience that blurs the lines between in-game action and reality, feeling everything from the whizz of bullets to the subtle vibrations of distant thunderstorms.

The headset's new OLED Control Hub allows for extensive customization, displaying critical PC metrics, managing audio sources, and tweaking settings on-the-fly. Featuring a design inspired by high-end audio equipment, it makes for a great centerpiece addition – giving comprehensive control over the gaming audio environment right at gamers fingertips. The Kraken V4 Pro is Razer's first gaming headset to offer four modes of connectivity—Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Bluetooth, USB, and 3.5 mm. Ensuring that whether gamers are playing on PC, console, or mobile, the Kraken V4 Pro delivers seamless audio immersion. Its versatile design supports instant source input switching, allowing players to effortlessly toggle between devices such as PC and PlayStation without interruption. Unique to the Kraken V4 Pro, and another first for Razer gaming headsets, is the ability to mix audio from both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth sources simultaneously, providing a rich, layered audio experience.

Equipped with the Razer HyperClear Super Wideband Mic—also found in our award-winning BlackShark V2 Pro—this retractable microphone covers a broader frequency range to deliver high-definition, pro-level voice clarity. The Razer Kraken V4 Pro is engineered with patented Razer TriForce Bio-Cellulose 40 mm Drivers and THX Spatial Audio, which together produce a natural, high-end sound and realistic positional audio. This sophisticated sound system enriches every gaming moment with crystal clarity and deep, resonating bass.

Razer Laptop Cooling Pad

Stay cool during intense gaming sessions with the Razer Laptop Cooling Pad. The ultimate intelligent cooling solution for 14" to 18" laptops. Featuring smart fan control, an airtight pressure chamber, and three magnetic frames to support a wide variety of laptops, this cooling pad is the ultimate companion for laptop users looking to maximize performance and optimize thermal management. With smart cooling enabled, the Razer Laptop Cooling Pad will automatically adjust the fan speed based on the temperature of key components for an optimal noise-to-performance ratio with minimal effort.

To achieve this performance, the high-velocity 140 mm fan circulates cool air that is trapped within the airtight seals and channeled throughout the system. In some cases, this high-velocity air reduces CPU and GPU temperatures by as much as 18%. Designed for wide compatibility, custom memory foam frames ensure a tight fit for Windows and fanless laptops from 14" to 18″. The cooling pad also includes remappable multi-functions button for controlling fan speed and the Razer Chroma RGB lighting that adorns the front of the stand. Through Razer Synapse, users can access preset or personalized fan curves for automated cooling efficiency. To ensure long term use a dust filter is included to reduce the amount of foreign contaminants introduced as the fan cools systems over time.

Intel Thunderbolt Share on Razer Blade 18

In a significant update, Razer announced that Intel Thunderbolt Share is now available on all Razer Blade 18 (2024) models. As the world's first Thunderbolt 5 laptop, this feature allows Blade 18 users to connect two PCs and share peripherals, including a keyboard, mouse, or monitor, transferring files at blazing-fast speeds up to 40gbps. This update is now available worldwide, starting today. For more information on Thunderbolt Share on Razer Blade 18, please visit Razer.com.

Razer Synapse 4

After nearly a year of intensive beta testing and valuable input from our dedicated community, Razer is officially rolling out the all-new Synapse 4. Fine-tuned to deliver unprecedented levels of customization, performance, and ease of use, Synapse 4 elevates the gaming experience to new heights. With a remarkable 30% increase in overall processing speed compared to its predecessor, Synapse 4 allows gamers to perform popular tasks like macro creation, settings configuration and driver installation more efficiently. The brand-new multi-threaded architecture enhances system stability by compartmentalizing devices, ensuring that the installation or upgrading of one device does not disrupt the performance of others.

Synapse 4 also introduces a modernized user interface designed for simpler navigation and streamlined customization, including floating tips and centralized settings management. It is backward compatible with Synapse 3 devices and retains popular Synapse 3 features such as Razer Hypershift, which allows a single button to temporarily unlock an additional set of functions on top of existing button assignments, Rapid Trigger for effortless rapid keystrokes, and Advanced Macros for executing complex button presses with a single click. Synapse 4 also includes features like 1 DPI Steps Adjustments for achieving pixel-perfect sensitivity with single DPI step increments, Sensitivity Matcher Calibration for accurately porting over DPI settings across Razer mice, and Enhanced Asymmetric Cut-Off, which allows gamers to adjust both mice lift-off and landing distances with greater accuracy, tailoring the setup to precise gaming preferences.

Synapse 4 also allows users to enable Razer Snap Tap, enhancing keyboard responsiveness by prioritizing the latest input between two selected keys without requiring the release of the previous key. Initially available on the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro line of analog gaming keyboards, Synapse 4 now allows fans to enable Snap Tap on more Razer keyboards and even Razer Blade gaming laptops. For more information on the new Razer Synapse 4, please visit Razer.com/Synapse.

Celebrating Two Decades of Gaming Innovation

In 2025, Razer will be celebrating its 20th anniversary, a milestone that will be celebrated with the return of the Razer Boomslang. This iconic mouse is renowned for its groundbreaking role in the early days of gaming hardware. With its ergonomic design and advanced functionality, the Boomslang was instrumental in catalyzing the development of the gaming industry. In honor of this legacy, the Razer Boomslang will return in an ultra-limited run, featuring modern state-of-the-art updates that enhance its legendary performance. More details will be shared as we approach the release in 2025. Fans are invited to personally experience the cutting-edge products unveiled at RazerCon 2024 at any RazerStore globally. From today onwards, an exclusive Sensa HD Haptics Experience Zone will be available at all RazerStores, offering the ultimate in gaming immersion. For locations, visit Razer.com to find the nearest RazerStore.

Kidas and Razer Forge

Through this collaboration, Kidas' ProtectMe PC software is now available on Razer Cortex, a software platform that provides gamers with a suite of tools designed to enhance their gaming experience. Razer Cortex helps gamers to improve their performance through its add-ons, which offer essential tools – including Kidas – to optimize play and stay one step ahead of the competition. The collaboration reinforces both companies' missions to create a safer online gaming environment, particularly for younger, more vulnerable players.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!