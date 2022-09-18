Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Will Arrive Mid-October

GameMill Entertainment revealed that Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway is set to be released this October. The latest entry into the series will be bringing in multiple characters from the network's past to jump into a variety of karts and go racing around tracks based on different TV shows that have run on the channel going back to the early '90s. The game is basically being touted as the best one in the series, and while it does look impressive, there's been no solid indication that it will have any drastic changes from the first two. Not to mention the fact that a lot of the roster has been revealed, and while it covers a lot of ground, there's still a LOT of Nickelodeon's past that is glaringly missing. We'll see how it turns out when it comes to PC and consoles on October 14th.

Rebuilt and re-imagined from the ground up and sporting a cast of 40 iconic characters, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway delivers a colossal combination of high-speed hijinks and action across multiple game modes. Drift, slide and boost your way to the finish line on new and old tracks inspired by legendary Nickelodeon shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender and more! Over 40 Legendary Characters: Choose from 40 of your favorite racers from across the wide worlds of Nickelodeon's many beloved shows.

Choose from 40 of your favorite racers from across the wide worlds of Nickelodeon's many beloved shows. Voice Acting : A major first for Nickelodeon Kart Racers!

: A major first for Nickelodeon Kart Racers! 36 Intense Tracks: Discover slime-filled alternate paths on 36 different courses, new and old.

Discover slime-filled alternate paths on 36 different courses, new and old. New Kart Challenges: Transform your kart or bike into watercraft to navigate all-new terrain.

Transform your kart or bike into watercraft to navigate all-new terrain. Huge Customization Options: Pair Raphael with the Reptar mobile, change paint jobs and parts, and choose from over 90 crew members with unique abilities to give you an edge.

Pair Raphael with the Reptar mobile, change paint jobs and parts, and choose from over 90 crew members with unique abilities to give you an edge. Arena Mode: Face off directly with fellow racers in the mayhem-filled arena mode!

Face off directly with fellow racers in the mayhem-filled arena mode! Play Together: Challenge your friends in four-player split-screen local play, as well as online multiplayer for up to 12 players!