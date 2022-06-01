Razer Partners With TUMI For Esports-Inspired Bags

Razer announced another new partnership this morning as they have collaborated with TUMI to make a new line of esports-inspired bags. The two companies will be dropping these co-branded items on June 3rd, offering up a few different options for gamers on the go. Only 1,337 units (LEET, get it?) of each style will be made for this limited collection, which is getting a global release. As for the types of bags, there are four designs to choose from that vary from laptop cases to travel luggage. We have the details on all of them below along with a couple of quotes from both companies. These bags officially go on sale today at select TUMI stores, TUMI's website, Razer's website, Select Razer China Stores, and select specialty retailers such as TMall and JD (China).

The take-everywhere Laptop Cover 15" securely carries a gamer's most prized possession while the Bozeman Sling is the ultimate grab-and-go bag for stashing cords, portable gaming gear and more. Equipped with a padded laptop pocket, the Finch Backpack is designed to carry heavy-duty gear. Gamers can also slip the Add-A-Bag sleeve over the handle of the International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On Luggage for a complete travel kit. Instantly recognizable as TUMI, the case features the beloved 19 Degree contours. Its shell and lining are both made with recycled materials, spotlighting both TUMI and Razer's commitment to sustainability. Plus, it has a USB-C port to keep global citizens powered on their journeys.

"We have fully embraced our esports category with the Razer partnership. We are looking to deliver new and exciting products that are truly in line with the attitude and passion of their gaming community," said TUMI Creative Director, Victor Sanz. "Their lifestyle is something that runs parallel to how we generate our products and how we are truly focused on all aspects of our customer's lives, looking to ensure that only the best is in their hands for them to achieve their goals."

"We are thrilled to partner with TUMI to bring this exclusive collection to our gaming community," says Addie Tan, Associate Director of Business Development at Razer. "We know that our fans lead active lifestyles and sometimes have to carry their valuable battle stations with them while they are on the go. So, we wanted to arm them with high quality travel gear, offering them a balance of versatility and functionality so that they can keep winning, even on the go."