Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: Phantom White Collection, Razer

Razer Releases Brand-New Phantom White Collection

Razer has a new line out in case you prefer a clear aesthetic for your gaming accessories with the Phantom White Collection

Article Summary Razer unveils the Phantom White Collection, inspired by retro see-through tech and minimalism.

Each accessory features a translucent design that amplifies Razer's signature RGB lighting effects.

The collection includes updated versions of Razer’s mouse, keyboard, headset, mouse mat, and Kishi controller.

Phantom White gear delivers the same high performance as standard Razer products with a unique look.

Razer has a new collection of accessories in a specific colorway for players who prefer to have a clear aesthetic to them, as it revealed the Phantom White Collection. If you're a '90s kid or remember the see-through tech of the era, this will be right up your alley, as they have a foggy look to them that also glimmers when you turn on the Chroma coloring for most of them. They all function the same as their normal counterparts; it's just a cosmetic, which we have the finer details about below.

Razer Phantom White Collection

The Phantom White Collection continues that philosophy, blending retro gaming vibes with modern minimalism to deliver a fresh take on translucent gear. The lineup also extends into mobile gaming for the first time with the Razer Kishi V3 – Phantom White Edition, echoing the retro aesthetic while enabling gamers to revisit nostalgic titles on the go. Phantom White is not just a new colorway – it's a design evolution. Inspired by the rise of retro gaming and the desire for clean, expressive setups, this collection celebrates the beauty of translucency and the brilliance of RGB. Each peripheral in this Phantom White Collection blends Razer's signature performance with sleek, translucent design, amplifying RGB brilliance with a retro-inspired edge.

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K – Phantom White Edition: A high-performance gaming mouse featuring a translucent shell, 12-zone Chroma lighting with full underglow, and ergonomic precision for competitive play.

A high-performance gaming mouse featuring a translucent shell, 12-zone Chroma lighting with full underglow, and ergonomic precision for competitive play. Razer BlackWidow V4 75% – Phantom White Edition: A hot-swappable mechanical keyboard with translucent keycaps, per-key RGB illumination, and a refined internal build that balances form and function.

A hot-swappable mechanical keyboard with translucent keycaps, per-key RGB illumination, and a refined internal build that balances form and function. Razer Barracuda X Chroma – Phantom White Edition: A lightweight wireless headset with 6-zone customizable RGB lighting and a translucent design that reveals its internal structure while delivering immersive audio.

A lightweight wireless headset with 6-zone customizable RGB lighting and a translucent design that reveals its internal structure while delivering immersive audio. Razer Firefly V2 Pro – Phantom White Edition: The world's first fully illuminated RGB mouse mat, now reimagined with a translucent top layer that showcases its circuitry and enhances desktop aesthetics.

The world's first fully illuminated RGB mouse mat, now reimagined with a translucent top layer that showcases its circuitry and enhances desktop aesthetics. Razer Kishi V3 – Phantom White Edition: Designed for mobile and PC remote play. Its translucent build complements the retro-inspired aesthetic, while enabling gamers to relive classic titles on the go.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!