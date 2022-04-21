Razer Releases The Leviathan V2 Gaming Soundbar

Razer has released a brand new piece of audio gaming gear today as you can now get your hands on the Leviathan V2 Gaming Soundbar. An upgrade from the previous version, this soundbar has been designed to bring out the best audio from movies, games, and music in the best high-fidelity audio possible. They've done this by pairing it with two full-range drivers, two passive radiators, two tweeters, and a down-firing subwoofer. All of which are presented with THX Spatial Audio, as well as Chroma RGB to personalize the setup. The Leviathan V2 is currently on sale for $250 through their website, the RazerStore, and select retailers. You can find out more about the soundbar below.

Armed with two full-range drivers, two passive radiators, two tweeters, and a down-firing subwoofer, the Razer Leviathan V2 achieves crisp, clear treble and deep, punchy bass to elevate any entertainment experience. The multi-driver PC sound bar is designed to provide full-range and high-fidelity sound for a realistic soundstage, ensuring clarity in dialogue for every game and movie, and heart thumping lows for those suspenseful action scenes and music soundtracks.

Building on the immersive entertainment experience through patented technology, the Razer Leviathan V2 offers THX Spatial Audio that is activated on PC. In addition, the Razer Leviathan V2 is powered by Razer Chroma RGB with 18 lighting zones on the speakers, so gamers can deepen their immersive experience and access full RGB customization with countless patterns for dynamic in-game lighting effects.

The Razer Leviathan V2 comes with Bluetooth 5.2, providing users a stable connection and added convenience when switching between paired devices. Additional to its compact design, the Razer Leviathan V2 also has detachable feet, enabling gamers to adjust the soundbar to the perfect angle for the best fit under the monitor, making it the essential soundbar for an immersive true-to-live experience for all gaming and entertainment needs.