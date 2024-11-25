Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: USB 4 Dock

Razer Reveals New USB 4 Dock For PC & Laptop Players

Razer has released the new USB 4 Dock, designed for both PC and laptop gamers who also need a high-performance decive for work

Article Summary Razer unveils the USB 4 Dock for seamless PC and laptop connectivity.

Experience fast 40Gb/s data transfer and 4K 120Hz display output.

Features HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB A/C, and SD card support.

Available in Black or Mercury White for high-performance setups.

Razer has released a new item for PC and laptop players to help with their work and gaming solutions, as they unveiled the new USB 4 Dock. Incorporating the latest design and tech they could, the dock is designed to help with high-speed data transfer and dual-display functionality, helping those who may need it for high-performance gaming or intensive productivity when working. We have more details on it below, as the dock is available now for $230 on their website and select retailers.

Razer USB 4 Dock

The Razer USB 4 Dock is built with the latest USB 4 standard, offering transfer speeds of up to 40Gb/s —eight times the capability of previous USB 3.0 standards. This monumental increase ensures that devices such as mice, keyboards, headsets, and streaming equipment operate at peak performance without bottlenecks. Additionally, the dock's upstream USB-C port supports up to 100W power delivery, enabling connected laptops to remain charged during critical gaming or intensive productivity sessions.

Adapting to the dynamic tech landscape, the Razer USB 4 dock comes equipped with a comprehensive array of connections, including HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB A, USB C, and even supports varying sizes of SD cards. In true gaming nature, the USB 4 Dock also includes a dedicated 2.4 GHz port that reduces any wireless interference, enhancing the reliability of connected gaming peripherals. A unique feature of the dock is its independent power button, which allows for the charging of devices without a PC connection, all managed via a single cable for a streamlined setup.

In the realm of competitive gaming, speed is critical. The Razer USB 4 Dock supports a fast 4K 120Hz display output for one monitor, while still being capable of handling a second 4K monitors at 60Hz, ensuring fluid, high-resolution gameplay and the ability to maintain an additional display for critical applications. Available in Black or Mercury White, the Razer USB 4 Dock transforms any setup into a high-performance gaming and productivity station without the traditional limitations of using a dock.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!