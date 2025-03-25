Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: red barrels, The Outlast Trials

The Outlast Trials Releases The Season 2.1 Update

The Outlast Trials dropped a new update for the current season, bringing a new limited-time event, anniversary plans, and more

Article Summary Outlast Trials launches the Season 2.1 Update with new MK Challenges and events.

Amelia leads a resistance against Dr. Easterman's Sinyala Facility experiments.

Limited-Time Event: Under Surveillance introduces exclusive tasks and rewards.

Celebrate the one-year anniversary with special tasks and in-game rewards by April 22nd.

Indie game developer and publisher Red Barrels has released a new update for The Outlast Trials as the Season 2.1 Update is available now. The update brings with it some new additions, including two new MK Challenges, a new limited-time event with a new catalog, a One-Year Anniversary celebration, and a bunch of other content. We have more details here as the update is live today.

The Outlast Trials – Amelia

A major event is starting to unfold with Amelia at its center as she attempts to take a stand against Dr. Easterman's sick experiments, aiming to undermine his control over the Sinyala Facility. She is reaching out to the Reagents for help, admitting the road to freedom won't be easy. But if they want a real chance to escape, they must spread the word and wait for her signal. Stay alert—her clues are out there. As Amelia prepares to make her move, Murkoff tightens its grip, ramping up surveillance across the Sinyala Facility—under the guise of a "therapy safety measure." Surveillance cameras now monitor select Trials.

Stash the Contraband: Economies based on narcotics crumble without their primary market. Steal the drugs, hide them securely, and we will let you out.

Kidnap the Mistress: Prostitutes receive more honest confessions than priests. Identify the pervert by his tastes, kidnap his dominatrix, deliver her for interrogation, and we will let you out.

New Limited-Time Event: Under Surveillance & New Tasks

With Reagents playing a crucial role in Amelia's plan, Season 2.1 introduces a new Limited-Time Event as well as tasks to complete in the Trials:

Find the Schematics hidden in Trials to help Amelia hack the Sleep Room Terminal.

Locate the Broadcast Television and watch Amelia's message before Murkoff intercepts it.

New Tasks: "Help me…" – Amelia is working on something big. Can you assist her by completing key tasks?

New Limited-Time Amelia Catalog

Prepare for the therapy with Amelia's exclusive outfit Catalog, available to unlock by completing Trials and earning in-game Stamps. The catalog will only be available during the Under Surveillance Limited-Time event. Once the event ends, the catalog will be removed, and any unspent tokens will be lost.

One-Year Anniversary Celebration

Join us in celebrating the one-year anniversary of welcoming Reagents into the Sinyala Facility. To mark the occasion, a special set of tasks is now available, offering exclusive anniversary rewards! Make sure to complete the tasks to claim your in-game rewards before the Tasks expire on April 22nd.

