Razer Reveals Their Latest Webcam With The Kiyo Pro

Razer unveiled their latest addition for streamers as well as people working from home with their new webcam, the Kiyo Pro. This particular model is a USB camera with a high-performance Adaptive Light Sensor built in to help create dynamic images, even compensating for low-light conditions. Meaning you can be working a regular desk job or live in a room with low lights and you get a great picture. it comes with an ultra-sensitive CMOS sensor with STARVIS technology as well to help improve the image while streaming or during video conferencing on platforms like Zoom. You can read more about the webcam below as it currently sells for $200 on the company's website, with it arriving at select retailers sometime before April.

At the heart of the new Kiyo Pro is the advanced Type 1/2.8 CMOS sensor with STARVIS technology. STARVIS is a back-illuminated pixel technology, used in surveillance camera CMOS sensors, to create high quality images from visible and near infrared light regions. By incorporating this technology into the Kiyo Pro, video conference calls will have a consistently bright, clear image, even under a wide variety of typical work-from-home lighting conditions such as dim rooms, harsh lighting, backlighting or just screen lighting.

The Kiyo Pro is capable of uncompressed full HD 1080p 60FPS, for unsurpassed image fidelity and detail. The HDR 30FPS mode ramps up the dynamic range, correcting under or over exposed areas on the fly, eliminating silhouetting if the subject is lit from behind, for vibrant colors and even lighting, across the whole image. The wide-angle lens on the Kiyo Pro gives a choice of three fields of view: 103°, 90° or 80°, making it ideal for video conferencing or streaming. The 103° view is wide enough to include everyone in a group video call or allow stream viewers to clearly see live activities, while the 80° view is perfect for professional headshot view or an engaging facecam window on gaming streams.

The Kiyo Pro has a range of extra features to adapt to any set-up and situation. With flexible mounting options for monitor, tabletop or tripod mounting, the Kiyo Pro can be positioned perfectly for use as a streaming camera regardless of the space available. The wide field of view and tripod mounting make the Kiyo Pro ideal for group conference calls, and its 16bit, omni-directional stereo microphone array ensures all participants' voices are picked up.