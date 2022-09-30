Razer Unveils Fresh New Athleisure Instinct Collection

Razer has unveiled a new line of clothing and accessories this week for those looking to work out with the Athleisure Instinct Collection. As the name suggests, this line of clothing is designed to give you a bit of fashion while also working out, all with the Razer green tint to the products. The line consists of a sports bra ($80), two different tank tops ($60), high-rise leggings ($80), a tee shirt ($60), a pair of shorts ($70), and a duffle bag (70). You can read more about the collection below as it is available now.

The Instinct Collection was conceived with fashion and functionality and offers versatility to gamers. Ensuring all day comfort, the athleisure wear is made with breathable, two and four ways stretch, lightweight, fabric. The fabric is also sweat wicking, keeping gamers dry and cool through those intense work outs or gaming sessions. The Instinct Collection is easily recognizable in Razer black and green, with subtle hints at the brand's iconic THS logo, wordmark, and tagline, For Gamers. By Gamers. The female line consists of a tank top, sports bra, and high-rise leggings while the male line includes a tee, tank, and shorts. The soft, non-restrictive fits can be worn as a set or paired and layered with other casual wear, taking gamers from their gaming sessions to their work outs, to the streets.

The chic duffel bag is both spacious and durable with an abrasion-resistant build. Created to carry and protect the most valuable equipment, the Nomad Duffel Bag is also water repellent and features a dual mesh pocket with a cord stopper for well-ventilated storage. Designed with gamers and their precious gear in mind, the bag features multiple internal slip pockets for added organization and accessibility, while the two-way carry with detachable shoulder straps allows for easy portability, and finally the elastic fastening bands are built to load extra gear. The Nomad Duffel Bag will be available exclusively in North America.