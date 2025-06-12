Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: Kishi V3, Kishi V3 Pro, Kishi V3 Pro XL

Razer Unveils New Kishi V3 Lineup For Mobile Gaming

Razer has three new models of the Kishi V3 out on the market, giving you different optiosn for however big your mobile device may be

Article Summary Razer launches Kishi V3 controllers for iPhone, Android, mini tablets, and full-sized tablets up to 13".

Kishi V3 Pro and Pro XL give gamers pro-grade controls, HD haptics, and advanced button layouts.

All models support PC play via USB-C, passthrough charging, and 3.5mm audio for max versatility.

Console-quality performance now fits in your pocket, bringing mobile gaming to the next level.

Razer revealed three new additions to their mobile gaming lineup of accessories, as they have released the Kishi V3 along with two other versions for bigger options. Alonmg with the main design made for mobile phones, the team has released the Kishi V3 Pro and Kishi V3 Pro XL, designed for tablets and other mobile accessories that are clearly bigger than a phone. What's more, they've made this edition so you can use it as a regular controller through a USB connection, so it isn't just a piece of gear laying around waiting to be used on a mobile device. You can read more below and check out images as they are now available via the company's website.

Razer Kishi V3

Designed for gamers who demand console-grade performance and elite control anywhere they play, the Kishi V3 lineup redefines what is possible in mobile gaming for iPhone, Android, mini tablets, full-sized tablets, and even PC. The Kishi V3 Pro and Kishi V3 Pro XL bring unmatched versatility, immersive Razer Sensa HD haptics, and advanced control layouts that elevate handheld gaming to god-tier status. Whether streaming AAA titles, dominating esports sessions, or exploring new worlds, the Kishi V3 series delivers an uncompromising experience. The Kishi V3 Pro is a full-sized USB-C controller built for phones, mini tablets (up to 8"), and PC — delivering the comfort, accuracy, and responsiveness of a pro-grade gamepad. It features:

TMR thumbsticks with swappable caps for ultimate precision and customization

with swappable caps for ultimate precision and customization Dual mouse-click back buttons and claw grip bumpers for faster, more efficient gameplay

for faster, more efficient gameplay Immersive Razer Sensa™ HD haptics* for next-gen tactile feedback

for next-gen tactile feedback Wired & remote play for PC support via Razer Nexus

support via Razer Nexus Unmatched case and device compatibility with USB-C "island" design

with USB-C "island" design USB-C passthrough charging and 3.5mm audio for seamless play

The Kishi V3 Pro XL takes it even bigger — bringing the full Kishi V3 Pro experience to full-sized tablets up to 13", including iPad Pro and iPad Air. Featuring the same industry-leading features as Kishi V3 Pro, the XL unlocks new possibilities for mobile gaming on larger displays with pro-tier grip, performance, and feel.

For players seeking a streamlined experience, the Kishi V3 delivers industry-leading design and features, including an ergonomic full-sized form factor, console-grade TMR thumbsticks, dual mouse-click back buttons, and quiet, tactile buttons and D-pad. With support for USB-C passthrough charging, PC play, and 3.5mm headphone compatibility, the Kishi V3 is fully optimized for the latest iPhone 15/16 series and Android smartphones—bringing console-quality gaming to mobile at an accessible price point.

