Rebellion Unplugged Announces Joyride: Full Throttle

Joyride: Full Throttle is currently in the works, as the third game int he tabletop series will be getting crowdfunding later this Fall

Rebellion Unplugged, the tabletop side of Rebellion Developments, confirmed this morning they are working on the next Joyride title, Joyride: Full Throttle. The game will be a standalone board game following up on the success of the two previous titles, Joyride: Survival of the Fastest and Joyride Duel: Next Gen. While the team had plenty to say about the game, which we have more info about from the announcement below, they also revealed they'll be launching a crowdfunding campaign on gamefound later this Fall before they even talk about a release window.

Joyride: Full Throttle

Joyride: Full Throttle keeps the same core gameplay loved by players while growing the carnage and chaos by increasing the maximum player count from 2 to 6 players and adding a huge amount of new content including six new cars and drivers with unique abilities! Featuring powerful new items, dangerous obstacles, and tracks tailored to all player counts, Joyride: Full Throttle is perfect for learner drivers and seasoned racers. Continuing in Rebellion Unplugged's tradition of working with world- renowned artists, Joyride: Full Throttle features illustrations from acclaimed comic-book artist Ant Williams who has worked with Marvel, DC, 2000AD, and many more.

A new gameplay feature for Joyride: Full Throttle is the Team Mode facilitating 2v2 or 2v2v2 racing. Players work together to drive their Super Fan around the track as fast as possible, swapping the Super Fan between their cars mid-race. The Team Mode offers a new twist on traditional racing as players must stay on their toes, switching at a moment's notice between racing, disrupting the other team, and prepping for the next Superfan handover. Content from Full Throttle will be compatible with previous Joyride games allowing players to mix and match cars, items, and more from across the series. With the release of Full Throttle there will be a total of 15 unique cars and drivers across the range.

