New WWII Narrative FPS Game The Defiant Announced

The Defiant is a brand-new first-person shooter title set in the later part of WWII, currently being teased for a 2026 release

Indie game developer Haotang Technology and publisher 4Divinity have announced a brand-new WWII title they're calling The Defiant. This is a narrative first-person shooter title where you are thrown into the fight that took place on the Chinese warfront during the later part of the war. You can check out the latest trailer here as the game is being teased for a 2026 release.

The Defiant

During the darkest time, we experienced separation and death. The aggressor's cavalry disintegrated our nation, provoking flames of war on every corner of our homeland. We're the unyielding Northeast Anti-Japanese United Army passing through the snowy forest. We're the eternal radio wave secretly transmitted in the desperate situation. We're the waves roaring in the canal. We're the dagger driven into enemies' hearts. We're the Great Wall standing on the peak of TaiHang Mountains and built with flesh and blood. We're the Defiant! Grab the weapon and become one of us!

You're stepping on the land irrigated with warm blood. Boundless snowy forest, heavily guarded lanes, dangerous villages behind the enemy lines… In these places you'll experience the serious atmosphere during the War of Resistance against Japanese invasion. Every plant and every brick here are silently recounting the undeniable historical facts. What you hold is not only a weapon, but also a memory passing through centuries, a proof of history. You can use dozens of guns in this game, including rifles, assault rifles, pistols and machine guns. The classic Hanyang Rifle, the legendary Mauser Military Pistol and MP18 Submachine Gun, as well as other weapons showing up in the modern history of China. Convert them into your survival instinct and blaze a trail on the battlefield full of dangers.

You're no longer an audience. When the enemy's searchlight illuminates the sky, the point when the vengeful dagger is pushed into the aggressor… This is not a sealed memory. This is a call of justice in your blood. Now it's your turn to become the light in the darkest time and become history itself.

