Rainbow Six Siege Reveals Year 11 With Metal Gear Solid Collab

Ubisoft has unveiled its plans for Rainbow Six Siege in Year 11, starting with a surprise collaboration with Metal Gear Solid

Ubisoft revealed its plans for the next year of content for Rainbow Six Siege, as they kick Year 11 off with a major collaboration. The company has partnered with Konami to bring Solid Snake from the Metal Gear Solid series into the game as the latest Attack Operator, as part op Operation Silent Hunt (the code name for Season 1 of this run), as he will be a permanent fixture of the game with several tactical options for finding enemies and picking up resources. With him comes core gameplay upgrades, a new 1v1 competitive mode, an upgrade in the anti-cheat system, and more. Season One kicks off on March 3, but until then, we have several videos and dev notes for you here, including a Year 11 Roadmap.

Year 11's Season 1, Operation Silent Hunt, brings a powerful new permanent Operator from Konami's legendary Metal Gear Solid series—Solid Snake. This iconic attacker will give players access to an intel gathering gadget never seen before in Siege, as well as a brand-new secondary weapon—the legendary handgun TACIT .45—a semi-automatic pistol with an integrated suppressor built for covert operations. Solid Snake combines stealth, agility, and tactical intelligence, offering valuable recon abilities for attacking players to gain the advantage in a match.

Also coming in Season 1, Siege is releasing a new limited 2-week-long 1v1 mode to the Arcade playlist. Players will face off in short, high-intensity rounds centered on solo gunplay, movement, and mechanical prowess. This fast-paced duel mode strips Siege down to its fundamentals and lets players challenge friends and random online players alike, or test their pure mechanical duel skills. Additionally, three modernized maps will launch, bringing improved visuals and new destructible ingredients to Oregon, Coastline, and Villa. Finally, the Siege team announced that Season 1 will be Dual Front's last season, with this mode to be removed following one final Metal Gear Solid series-themed event.

The removal of Dual Front represents another step in the team's renewed focus on the core 5v5 experience. This shift ensures that players of the core Siege experience will continue to benefit from the team's work, made possible thanks to the key technology that was developed for—and through—Dual Front. Lastly, Season 1 brings a new seasonal cadence with four balancing updates and two Ranked map rotations, as well as a meta focused on Entry and Roaming, driven by changes to Skopos, Alibi, and Ela.

Seasons 2, 3, and 4 will welcome many new features, enhancing the gameplay to a unique experience. The integration of a Secure boot, named R6 ShieldGuard Secure Platform, will add a deeper anti-cheat protection layer to PC. Its objective is to strengthen security where competitive integrity matters most. Y11 will also deliver an Operator remaster in Season 2, with Dokkaebi evolving into a high-pressure intel-denial Attacker, loaded with a new weapon as part of her reinforced combat identity. This season will also bring a brand-new map that pays homage to Rainbow Six Siege's iconic Vegas era, Calypso Casino. Designed with today's competitive standards, this map will be available in Ranked mode when it's released.

Season 3 will kick off with the addition of a brand-new Defender to the squad, a powerful counter shield Operator. Siege will deliver a brand-new long-term progression system—Operator Mastery*—that will allow to level every single Operator, and a new 3v3 arcade mode for a 2-week limited time. The new competitive playlist Legend Division, also coming in Season 3, is a solo-queue playlist only for the best players to become champions, elevating the game's core 5v5 competitive foundation and experience. Y11 updates will include three modernized maps per season. Finally, Season 4 will unveil the Social HUB. It will offer players an in-game space to exchange with friends, send invites, and manage their squad, no matter what platform they use. A rework of Hostage will feature Season 4 to ensure it fits Siege's tactical DNA and works on a competitive level. Full details for Season 4 will be unveiled later this year.