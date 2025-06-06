Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Red Bull, Red Bull Tetris, tetris

Red Bull Announces New Tetris-Centric Esports Tournament

Red Bull is holding it's own Tetris esports tournament, aptly called Red Bull Tetris, with the world finals taking place in Dubai

Article Summary Red Bull launches a global Tetris esports tournament with qualifiers open to players 18 and up worldwide.

National champions advance to the Red Bull Tetris World Final in Dubai, set for December 11–13, 2025.

Players compete in mobile and PC versions, with the final game displayed by 2,000 drones at the Dubai Frame.

Event features immersive experiences, live music, and a competitive 1v1 tournament under the desert sky.

Red Bull announced this morning it would be holding a world Tetris tournament, which they have simply named Red Bull Tetris. The company is currently taking signups with global qualifiers starting soon, as players will battle it out in customized Tetris titles on mobile, followed by a PC version when they get to Nationals in their country, eventually ending in Dubai for three days of competition this December. We have more details about the event below as we wish those of you looking to participate the best of luck!

Red Bull Tetris

Open to players 18+ years of age, of all skill levels, the tournament welcomes competitors from around the globe—only the best will advance to the World Final, taking place December 11–13, 2025, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. There, the final game will be played beneath the desert sky as over 2,000 airborne drones will bring the first official live playable Tetris game to life inside the legendary Dubai Frame. The winner of the National Finals will gear up for the ultimate Tetris showdown, as top players from across the globe converge in Dubai from December 11–13 at the Red Bull Tetris World Final.

The World Final spans three unforgettable days across the desert and city, blending immersive experiences, music performances, and special guest appearances. In the lead-up to the main event, finalists will enter a seeding round to determine their placement in the Global Tournament. From there, they'll battle it out in intense 1v1 matchups. Then, on December 13th, the final game will take place live in the sky rendered by over 2,000 synchronized drones, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Dubai Frame in a captivating gaming spectacle.

"Tetris has been bringing people together for more than 40 years, creating connections across generations through its timeless gameplay," said Maya Rogers, president and CEO of The Tetris Company. "Partnering with Red Bull to launch a global competition is an exciting next chapter for us — one that celebrates the energy, creativity, and community that both of our brands inspire. At Tetris, we're passionate about evolving the ways people experience the game, and this tournament is another meaningful step in continuing to share the joy of Tetris with the world."

