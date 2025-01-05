Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Angela Game, Imperium Interactive Entertainment, Myth Of Empires

Myth Of Empires Reveals Weapons For New Persia DLC

Myth of Empires has revealed a big piece of what's coming in the new Persia DLC, as they confirmed the new set of weapons

Article Summary Discover epic weapons in Myth Of Empires' new Persia DLC, each with unique designs and abilities.

Highlights include the White Wolf Waist Knife and the Inferno Hatchet, perfect for combat.

Experience powerful tools like the Khorasan Ripple Blade and Divine Light Spear.

Defend with durable shields crafted from Bulat steel or sturdy Suyab vines.

Indie game developer Angela Game and publisher Imperium Interactive Entertainment revealed part of the next Myth Of Empires DLC on the way. The team reveals all of the weapons that will be coming in this new DLC, as there is a plethora to choose from that come with their own look, advantages, and bonuses. We have the full list below as we're still waiting for the DLC to get a release date.

Myth of Empires – Persia DLC: Weapons

White Wolf Waist Knife: The waist knife commonly worn by Bo Ma Wei, named after the ancestral spirits. When charging into battle on horseback, the blade is held flat and swept across, decapitating enemies instantly.

The waist knife commonly worn by Bo Ma Wei, named after the ancestral spirits. When charging into battle on horseback, the blade is held flat and swept across, decapitating enemies instantly. Inferno Hatchet: A battle axe belonging to the immortal troops of Shah. The axe body is intricately engraved, and the handle is inlaid with gold, making it incredibly fierce for breaking shields and armor.

A battle axe belonging to the immortal troops of Shah. The axe body is intricately engraved, and the handle is inlaid with gold, making it incredibly fierce for breaking shields and armor. Zhanbo Blossom Hammer: A sturdy one-handed hammer with gardenia patterns adorning the head. The gardenia, known as "Zhanbo" along the Silk Road, is seen by desert tribes as a symbol of the heavens

A sturdy one-handed hammer with gardenia patterns adorning the head. The gardenia, known as "Zhanbo" along the Silk Road, is seen by desert tribes as a symbol of the heavens Khorasan Ripple Blade: A Shah saber crafted through special techniques, with a blade adorned with exquisite, flowing patterns like water.

A Shah saber crafted through special techniques, with a blade adorned with exquisite, flowing patterns like water. Radiant Moon Long Axe: A weapon of the Shah Royal Guard, featuring a copper spearhead, a decorated and gold-inlaid axe body. A strong wielder can use this axe to cut through metal plate armor.

A weapon of the Shah Royal Guard, featuring a copper spearhead, a decorated and gold-inlaid axe body. A strong wielder can use this axe to cut through metal plate armor. Sabo Plate Hammer: The desert tribes refer to their caravan leaders as "Sabo." This is the long hammer belonging to the leader, with its striking surface consisting of vertically arranged steel plates, making it resistant to breakage and extremely destructive.

The desert tribes refer to their caravan leaders as "Sabo." This is the long hammer belonging to the leader, with its striking surface consisting of vertically arranged steel plates, making it resistant to breakage and extremely destructive. Divine Light Spear: A sharp spearhead capable of easily piercing enemy armor. The Shah people believe that the gods will bestow a divine light upon a true ruler, bringing them the blessings and protection of the divine.

A sharp spearhead capable of easily piercing enemy armor. The Shah people believe that the gods will bestow a divine light upon a true ruler, bringing them the blessings and protection of the divine. Desert Ocean Spiked Hammer: A long-handled mace with a terrifying array of spikes on the head, effectively reducing the impact area and piercing armor. It is named after the vast, endless desert known as the "Desert Ocean."

Yuefude's Axe: A battle axe made in honor of the monk Yuefude, who once traveled the Silk Road. The axe head features a vajra-like decoration. Legend has it that when Yuefude was about to transcend the cycle of rebirth, he gave up everything, transforming into a dragon and sinking into the earth, all to protect the peace of a temple.

A battle axe made in honor of the monk Yuefude, who once traveled the Silk Road. The axe head features a vajra-like decoration. Legend has it that when Yuefude was about to transcend the cycle of rebirth, he gave up everything, transforming into a dragon and sinking into the earth, all to protect the peace of a temple. Aghni Horn Bow: The legendary Silk Road was home to countless small kingdoms, and Aghni was one of them. This horn bow from Aghni features longer tips, providing ample draw length and astonishing range.

The legendary Silk Road was home to countless small kingdoms, and Aghni was one of them. This horn bow from Aghni features longer tips, providing ample draw length and astonishing range. Chengli Battle Bow: The descendants of the Tuman Khanate call the sky "Chengli." This battle bow, named after the heavens, is a wish that the arrows of its wielder may fly as far as the endless expanse of the sky.

The descendants of the Tuman Khanate call the sky "Chengli." This battle bow, named after the heavens, is a wish that the arrows of its wielder may fly as far as the endless expanse of the sky. Suyab Vine Shield: The edge of this shield is made of layers of intertwined vines, bound together with ox sinew thread, making it both sturdy and lightweight. It is crafted in Suyab, a once-thriving city-state in the Western Regions.

The edge of this shield is made of layers of intertwined vines, bound together with ox sinew thread, making it both sturdy and lightweight. It is crafted in Suyab, a once-thriving city-state in the Western Regions. Bulat Hunting Shield: A Shah round shield made of Bulat steel, known for its extreme durability. The shield surface features raised floral patterns inlaid with gold thread, making it highly valuable.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!