BattleCON Game Remastered For Level 99 Games' 10th Anniversary

Level 99 Games, the creators of such games as EXCEED Fighting System and Sakura Arms, are celebrating ten years of continued success in the field of tabletop gaming. As such, they are remastering one of their most classic games, BattleCON, to mark the occasion.

BattleCON Devastation of Indines, the title of the remastered version of BattleCON, is a refreshing update to the classic by Level 99. The game is an asymmetrical board game where players take the roles of powerful heroes and devious villains who each have some unique gameplay mechanic to give them their own advantageous edge.

On the topic of Level 99's tenth anniversary, according to a press release by the company:

Level 99 Games CEO, D. Brad Talton Jr, originally debuted BattleCON as a Kickstarter, born from a desire to share his passion for tabletop games with the world. A decade later, BattleCON has become a lasting fan-favorite title amongst gamers, and Level 99 has blossomed into a leading presence in the tabletop gaming landscape, developing more than 50 stand-alone titles, partnering with 11 different publishers, and being sold in 50 different countries. The original BattleCON Kickstarter, raised $15,000, […] It was in this moment when Brad realized he had the opportunity to build a career around tabletop games, and he hasn't looked back since. "I created Level 99 Games to provide tabletop gaming fans with meaningful gameplay experiences that foster relationships with both teammates and opponents alike," said D. Brad Talton Jr., CEO of Level 99 Games. "Making tabletop games has been a passion of mine since my childhood. BattleCON was the first game I brought into the public eye, which means it holds a special place in my heart and Level 99 Games' history. Seeing us reach our 10-year anniversary makes me so proud to commemorate its remarkably successful run with one of the most beloved titles in the tabletop gaming community."

BattleCON Devastation of Indines looks quite fun, and we look forward to seeing what the next chapter in Level 99 Games' success will bring to the world of tabletop gaming! In the meantime, are you excited for the remaster to this classic game? Have you played the original before? Was it fun? Let us know what you think of BattleCON, and its remaster, in the comments below!