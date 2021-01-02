SEGA Adds Dark Easter Egg To Holiday Sonic The Hedgehog Art

Of all the things we expected to see in a holiday poster from Sonic The Hedgehog, we didn't expect a dark easter egg in it. Over on the official Sonic The Hedgehog Twitter feed, SEGA posted the image you see below on a tweet wishing everyone a Happy New Year after finally crossing over into 2021. The art is pretty nice as you see a cavalcade of Sonic cast members out for a night at the carnival. Some of them having fun, some of them running the attractions, some of them on the whirling ride in the background, with parts of it looking like Carnival Night Zone. Kinda innocent right?

Well… if you look above Sonic's head as he's running across the top of the attractions, you can see Tails in the sky, looking a little… ghostly. Like he's not there. Like… he might be dead. You're probably asking us what this has to do with anything. Well, longtime Sonic fans took note that this is actually a reference to Sonic The Hedgehog 2 for the Game Gear, in which there are two endings to the game. The good ending (with all the chaos emeralds) has Sonic and Tails running out in the open totally carefree as the credits roll. The bad ending has Sonic running into the night, until he stops and looks up into the sky to see the same image you see here, with Tails dead because you failed. Here's a clip for proof.

So, of course, it now has fans weirdly speculating that Sonic's sidekick may be dead. We don't buy into it, I think they just wanted to put Tails in there in a way that old-school fans would catch onto. But you know, if you wanna think SEGA killed off one of their characters without any explanation, that's all on you.