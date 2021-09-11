Red Bull Announces Subway Showdown For Street Fighter V

Red Bull announced this week they will be throwing a special esports event for Street Fighter V called the Subway Showdown. The team will be throwing a special two-weekend event where local gamers to the NYC area will battle it out at borough qualifiers. All for the chance to represent their borough in an intra-city competition that will happen the following weekend. The setup will have them putting together borough-based teams made up of all-star captains and qualifying players for the pride of their area and a shot at some of the prize pool. We got the complete details below as they are currently signing people up to compete. The event will kick off on September 18th.

Red Bull Subway Showdown is a one-of-a-kind crosstown rivalry showdown that pits borough against borough for the ultimate crown in Street Fighter V. New York is home to one of Street Fighter V's most vibrant competitive scenes and now it's time to see which borough reigns supreme over the city. The tournament will unite the New York Fighting Game Community to celebrate the identities of New York gamers and crown the best Borough. The respective 1st and 2nd place winners of each borough qualifier will earn a spot on their borough's team. These two players will create a 3-player team with their appointed team captain to compete in the Red Bull Subway Showdown Finale on September 26th, 2021 for their share of a $10,500 prize pool!

You must be prepared to provide proof of residency via zip code by presenting one of the following documents: State Drivers License State ID or Certified mail in conjunction with an ID. In accordance with Key To NYC mandates, requiring proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use by the FDA or WHO. Please be prepared to present proof of vaccination according to policies listed certifications.