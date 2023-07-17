Posted in: eSports, Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Campus Clutch, Red Bull

Red Bull Campus Clutch Announces 2023 Valorant Tourney

Red Bull Campus Clutch will be making a return in 2023, as organizers are planning a global Valorant tournament for colleges.

Red Bull revealed this morning that they are bringing back the Campus Clutch for 2023, with an all-new global university Valorant esports tournament. Returning for its third season, this time around they will be holding an open tournament for college and university students on a worldwide level, and are currently taking signups for people to take part in the event. You'll sign up to represent your campus as there will be multiple phases leading to the eventual finals taking place November 19th-24th at the Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul, Turkey. We got the finer details from the company below as we wish everyone taking part in it the best of luck.

"Red Bull Campus Clutch is a grassroots esports initiative bringing up-and-coming student Valorant players of every skill level together as they team up and experience competitive gaming as they have never before. 2023 will see more amazing action, with over 200 regional events across four months. Students worldwide can register now for local qualifier events from July 17th. Each team of five will progress through Local Qualifiers, with the top teams making their way to their respective National Final. Here, the country's top student teams will go head to head, with the winners named Red Bull Campus Clutch National Final Winners, earning a chance to represent their country in the World Final. By early November, the top student Valorant teams from around the world will be confirmed. From there, each team will receive an all-expenses paid invite to the epic Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final, a LAN tournament held in Istanbul, Turkey, that will decide who becomes the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Champions. For many of the teams, the event will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in a live professional setting. The winning team will also receive a €20,000 prize."

RED BULL CAMPUS CLUTCH IS BACK 🔥



Assemble the Valorant squad of your dreams and join the legendary worldwide event for university students. Sign up here 👉 https://t.co/INvRKzNJhB pic.twitter.com/nD4RcI9NpB — Red Bull Gaming (@redbullgaming) July 17, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Throughout its history, Red Bull Campus Clutch has featured some incredible stories from teams across the world. In 2021 standout squads like eventual champions Team Egypt surprised everyone by putting themselves and their entire region on the Valorant map despite having no experience on the global stage prior to Red Bull Campus Clutch. A strong showing from Mohamed "shalaby" Shalaby even saw him go on to sign with pro esports team Team Vitality. Red Bull Campus Clutch 2022 saw new powerhouses emerge, alongside many squads that returned for vengeance. With the World Final taking place in the iconic Estádio do Pacaembu, Sao Paulo, Brazil, it was the tenacious Team USA that took the final victory. However, the tournament ran deep, and Indonesian talent, Oliver Budi 'm0rea" Wangge, has been making waves since his performance there, having recently won a gold medal at the South East Asian Games 2023."

