Cocone Announces Three New Video Games For North American Market

Japanese gaming company Cocone aims to break into the North American market with three new games: Centennial, C.A.T. Club, and Toyverse.

Cocone announced this morning that they are looking to break out into the North American gaming market with three new games on the way. The three games in question are Centennial, C.A.T. Club, and Toyverse, the first of which is already out in other areas and will be released sometime in Q4 2023. The other two titles are being planned for Q1 2024. We got more info below on all three as we wait for confirmed release dates.

Centennial

Centennial is a role-playing social network experience where players create and customize avatars, decorate their living spaces, collect and evolve unique creatures, and develop personal connections with other players. Set in the immersive virtual world of 'Centennial City,' Centennial features a diverse collection of fashion and decor created by artists led by world-renowned artist Mari Kim. As players explore the city, they will display their avatars and fashion collections, chat with other players, and engage in exciting activities such as music production and more. Centennial is scheduled to launch in Q4 2023.

C.A.T. Club

C.A.T. Club is a secret club where people can collect "Digital Art Toys", and enjoy connecting with other collectors. Once you join the club, you will have access to the club's digital world, "My Town." The Digital Art Toys come in various shapes, such as humans, animals, plants, monsters, and more. The creators have put their hearts and souls into each Digital Art Toy, which makes them true works of art.

Toyverse

Toyverse is an avatar design experience where players express their emotions and individuality through toy creation. Toys can be customized with extensive options of stickers, colors, designs, and more. Players then enter the vibrant and playful world to complete questions, chat with other players, and showcase their ideas and styles. Players will be able to communicate and co-exist with each other in the digital space, capturing and sharing the unique moments that make Toyverse a world unlike any other. Toyverse is scheduled to launch in Q1 2024.

