Alchemist: The Potion Monger Reveals Release Date

During the 2023 Tokyo Game Show, Art Games Studio revealed the Early Access release date for Alchemist: The Potion Monger.

Indie game developer and publisher Art Games Studio S.A. revealed the official release date for Alchemist: The Potion Monger during the 2023 Tokyo Game Show. We now know the game will be coming out on October 16, 2023, for PC via Steam. The catch, however, is that the game will be released in Early Access. So, the promised Q3 2023 date they've been teasing for months was slightly misleading, as we're not getting the full game. You can check out the latest trailer for it below.

"Take the role of apprentice of the alchemical arts in a world full of anthropomorphic (described or thought of as having a human form or human attributes ~Merriam-Webster) animals! Choose your character "Race" from a wide array of animal types, with their strengths and weaknesses. And begin your alchemical journey! Use various alchemical (and not only… – demonic altars, holly waters, time-controlling sands, and more) tools to process the ingredients. Then put them into the cauldron and start brewing! Residents of the surrounding town and countryside have their potion needs, fulfill them, and become the wealthiest alchemist alive!"

"During your adventures, you may need healing, immeasurable strength, insanely high jumps, or even the ability to fly. Help yourself and drink one of your brews! Every potion can also be thrown to create an environmental effect. Set fires, launch wildlife and NPCs into the air, or make the whole village throw up! Do good, bad, or just have fun – the whole world is your playground. Venture outside your warm and safe alchemical hut into the world, discover various secrets, meet distinct NPCs, and gather ingredients! Collect merit badges and then complete the assigned challenge to learn new skills. Find out how to pick poisonous plants, trade more efficiently, get into the battle frenzy, regain health by helping others, and much more. Every ingredient you'll find consists of alchemical aspects. To find out about them, you'll need some help from your pets. Level them up and unravel the whole Great Alchemy Wheel!"

