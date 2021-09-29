Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Caulifla, Kale, Cabba

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

These three cards were shown off in the initial YouTube video trailer and announcement for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. Whew, that's a mouthful. Right here, we have three cards focusing on the Universe 6 Saiyans with a Caulifla Unison showing this breakout character in her Super Saiyan 2 form, a Kale Leader, and a Cabba Leader as well. I'm betting that the Awaken side of these Leaders will show Kale in her green-haired Legendary Super Saiyan form and Cabba's will probably show him as Super Saiyan 2, a form that he achieved during the Tournament of Power. I'm happy to see Kale and Caulifla get attention as separate characters in Saiyan Showdown, as I think that the DBSCG does have a tendency to focus on their Potara fusion form of Caulifla over the two as individual characters.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.