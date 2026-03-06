Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Red Bull, tetris

Red Bull Drops New "Tetris in the Sky" Mini-Documentary

Red Bull released a new documentary this week about the work that went into creating a Tetris drone game called "Tetris In The Sky"

The film follows Kris Vloemans and his team as they bring a giant, playable Tetris game to Dubai’s night sky.

The Red Bull Tetris World Final in Dubai featured 4,000 drones synced with live gameplay and a live orchestra.

Go behind the scenes to see the innovative tech, creative problem-solving, and teamwork behind the epic event.

Red Bull released a brand-new mini documentary this week following one of their final events of 2025, as Tetris in the Sky talks about the drone wonder they created in Dubai. If you're not aware of this one, the Red Bull Tetris World Final took place in Dubai back in December 2025 after having a successful series of tournaments to send regional winners to compete for the title across the globe. The highlight of the event is that at night, the company sent up hundreds of drones to create a floating video wall that projected what the two players were doing across the night sky using the lighting system on every drone. You can check out the video here ands on their website, as it is a fun feat to behold.

Red Bull: Tetris In The Sky

Following renowned drone expert Kris Vloemans and his team, the documentary goes behind the scenes of this first-of-its-kind production, revealing the creative and technical challenges involved in delivering the World Final spectacle. Along the way, the team navigates a series of creative and technical challenges, from synchronising precise time-code with live gameplay, pyrotechnics and a live orchestra, to pushing far beyond the limits of what a typical drone show can achieve.

The Red Bull Tetris World Final itself brought together players from around the globe, progressing from international qualifiers to the live World Final event in December. Celebrating the iconic puzzle game, the tournament ended with a landmark aerial display, as 4,000 drones lit up the Dubai Frame. Tetris in the Sky offers an inside look at the technological innovation, experimentation, and problem-solving required to deliver a World Final spectacle at this scale, including the creation of a bespoke version of Tetris to sync the drones seamlessly with live gameplay in the sky.

