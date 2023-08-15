Posted in: eSports, Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Red Bull, tokyo

Red Bull Home Ground To Hold Valorant Tourney In Tokyo

Valorant is headed to Ryogoku Kokugikan as Red Bull revealed their Home Ground series will be going to Tokyo this November.

Red Bull had a pretty cool announcement this week as they are taking the Red Bull Home Ground series to Tokyo this November. The esports event will take place from November 3rd-5th, and it will take place in a surprising venue as they take over Sumo Hall, Ryogoku Kokugikan. Entering its fourth year of competition, the company will be holding a Valorant tournament for this event, bringing eight of the hardest-fighting teams to Japan after a few rounds of competition. We got more details below as we now wait to see how will all be competing in the event.

"Red Bull Home Ground will feature eight top teams, descending on Tokyo from all corners of the globe, with six teams directly invited and two to earn their spot through a Last Chance Qualifier. Look out for more information as participating teams will be revealed over the coming weeks! Nearly 6,000 tickets will be available for fans wanting to attend Ryogoku Kokugikan, where the six invited teams will be joined by two teams coming from Last Chance Qualifiers in Japan and Europe. Built in 1985, the huge stadium can house over 10,000 visitors and has been home to sumo events, live performances and even Olympic-grade boxing. Tickets will go on sale to fans on September 27th."

"Red Bull Home Ground will also boast some world-class hosting and casting talent in Tokyo. Iain Chambers will be heading up the event, with Tom 'TOMBIZZ' Bissmire, Mitch "MitchMan" McBride, Seth "Achilios" King, and Clinton "Paperthin" Bader on the Casting and Analytics desk. Last time out at Red Bull Home Ground, 100 Thieves and Cloud9 went head-to-head in the Grand Final, with the former being crowned as Champions at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, United Kingdom. 100 Thieves were debutants at Red Bull Home Ground, however didn't lose a single match throughout the tournament and tore through their European competitors while dominating every stage of the competition."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!