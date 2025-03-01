Posted in: eSports, Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Red Bull, Red Bull Instalock

Red Bull Instalock Brings Women's Valorant Esports Back To London

Red Bull has a new women's Valorant esports event happening in London, as Red Bull Instalock will be held in early May 2025

Article Summary Red Bull Instalock brings women's Valorant esports to London in May 2025.

Tournament features a Duelist-focused format for engaging gameplay.

Event streams live from the Red Bull Gaming Sphere's Twitch and YouTube.

Creator exhibition match showcases top women's Valorant content creators.

Red Bull has announced a new Valorant women's esports event for London, as they're bringing the action back in 2025 with Red Bull Instalock. This is an invitational tournament that will take place in the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Shoreditch, in which teams will be required to have three Duelists as part of their composition for a more engaging and thrilling competition. The teams will all play each other and set up the Semi-Finals happening on May 2, then lead to the Grand Final on May 3, with all of it being broadcast live on Red Bull's Twitch and YouTube channels for those who can't attend in person. We have more info below as we wai to find out who will be invited.

Red Bull Instalock

Red Bull Instalock's unique format returns, putting a twist on the traditional Valorant team compositions as each team must use three Duelists, the game's offensive class. With the promise of intense plays, tactical expertise and clutch skills, the tournament will be a thrilling viewing experience for esports fans worldwide. The tournament will be the biggest women's Valorant Invitational LAN outside of Riot's official Valorant Champions Tour: Game Changers series. The LAN tournament will be broadcast live from London's premier gaming and esports venue, the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Shoreditch, which is also set to host a unique Creator exhibition match as part of the event. The tournament will also pit ten of the biggest women's Valorant content creators against each other in a dazzling show match.

There are over 39.9 million gamers in the UK, with women making up nearly half (47%) of that number. In 2024 alone, women's professional gaming tournaments saw over 21.65 million hours watched worldwide, reflecting the growing appetite and popularity for women's gaming globally. The most popular of women's esports titles is Valorant, dominating the competitive scene across millions of watch hours and hundreds of thousands of views.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!